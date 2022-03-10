7 brand new NJ-inspired Wordles to solve

When the daily online game of Wordle became trendy, I scoffed. I practically eye-rolled. Another bright shiny light to capture the public’s attention and distract us from the things that really matter? No thank you.

(So here we are a couple months later and it’s not like I’m playing this game every single day now to the point I wish it weren’t just once a day and so much so that I found Wordle archives to play a ton of them at once. Nope, not me. OK. Yeah. Me.)

I liked this logical process-of-elimination game so much that I then wanted to see if you could make your own. Sure enough, you can. And what’s cool is there are sites that let you make Wordles with proper nouns and with more than five letters if you really want to drive your friends and family nuts.

So weeks ago, I offered specific Jersey-inspired Wordles. If you never tried to solve those find them here.

Once you’ve done those, below are seven more Jersey Wordles I came up with to play. Now if you never did Wordle, the rules are simple. You get six chances to guess a five-letter word. You put your random five-letter starter word in the blocks and hit enter.

A gray box means that letter isn’t in the word at all. A yellow means that letter is in the answer but in the wrong place. A green means that letter is both in the answer and in the correct place.

Remember, proper nouns can be a thing.

Good luck!

Another name for New Jersey politicians

An E Street Band member

Nickname when paired with Jerz

A New Jersey celebrity

A New Jersey venue

A county

A shore thing

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

