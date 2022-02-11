Try these 5 totally New Jersey inspired Wordle games

So you’re hooked on Wordle. The game where you get six chances to guess a five letter word. You put your random five letter starter word in the blocks and hit enter.

A gray box means that letter isn’t in the word at all. A yellow means that letter is in the answer but in the wrong place. A green means that letter is both in the answer and in the correct place.

Townsquare Media photo illustration Townsquare Media photo illustration loading...

Did you know you can make your own Wordles? So of course we had to give that a try. We’ve come up with 5 Wordles that all have something to do with New Jersey.

Click on each link to play.

Game 1. Every driver hates these

Game 2. The best in the country is here

Game 3. We know these by heart

Game 4. Synonymous with Jersey

Game 5. We all have a favorite

