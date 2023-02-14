$66 million headed to NJ to reduce water contamination

New Jersey is getting more than $66 million from the federal government to tackle the issue of contaminants in drinking water.

According to an announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the $66.1 million is coming from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It's meant to address emerging contaminants commonly known as PFAS, which can cause a wide range of health issues when ingested over time.

Exactly where the funding is headed is not yet known. It'll be made available to "small, rural and disadvantaged communities" as grants, the EPA said.

"EPA is working with our state partners to deliver clean water to communities, protect public health, and advance environmental justice across New Jersey and the nation," said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest $5 billion over five years to take on PFAS contamination. New Jersey's funds were announced on Monday as part an allotment of $2 billion headed to states and territories.

"In New Jersey, we are paving the way for the nation in addressing PFAS in our water supplies and our environment," said Shawn LaTourette, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

