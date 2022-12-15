6 ideas for a romantic, low-key NJ New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a special time of year, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic outing in New Jersey?

I’m sure you’ve had enough of the loud music, the drunk people, and the noise.

Here are a few ideas to help you plan the perfect evening with your special someone.

Hoboken (Google Maps) Hoboken (Google Maps) loading...

One option is to head to the city of Hoboken, which is known for its stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.

Spend the evening strolling along the waterfront, hand in hand and watch the fireworks over the Hudson River.

You can also visit one of Hoboken's many restaurants, bars, and clubs, which will be offering special menus and events for the occasion.

(Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash) (Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash) loading...

Another idea is to visit the historic town of Cape May, at the southern tip of New Jersey.

Spend the evening exploring the charming streets, admiring the Victorian-era architecture, and enjoying a romantic dinner at one of the town's many restaurants.

Afterward, head to the beach to watch the fireworks and ring in the new year with a kiss.

(Brian Lang, Townsquare Media) (Brian Lang, Townsquare Media) loading...

If you prefer a more laid-back atmosphere, consider spending New Year's Eve in the picturesque town of Princeton.

Visit the Princeton University campus and take a romantic walk through the tree-lined paths, or visit the Princeton Art Museum to admire the beautiful art and architecture.

Later, grab a bite to eat at one of the town's many restaurants and finish the evening with a cozy night in at your hotel.

Via Google Maps Via Google Maps loading...

Spend the evening at a cozy bed and breakfast.

New Jersey is home to many charming B&Bs that offer a romantic atmosphere, delicious meals, and comfortable accommodations.

Some top picks include the Inn at Millrace Pond in Hope, the Cranbury Inn in Cranbury, and the Rose Walk Country Inn in Allentown.

Laurita Winery (Photo courtesy of Laurita Winery Facebook Page) Laurita Winery (Photo courtesy of Laurita Winery Facebook Page) loading...

Another idea is to visit one of New Jersey's many wineries.

The state is home to a thriving wine industry, with many wineries offering tastings, tours, and special events for New Year's Eve.

Some top picks include Unionville Vineyards in Ringoes, Laurita in New Egypt and Ventimiglia Winery in Wantage.

Island Beach State Park 10/4/22 Island Beach State Park 10/4/22 (NJ DEP) loading...

How about spending New Year's Eve outdoors?

There are also many beautiful parks and nature preserves in New Jersey.

There’s nothing more romantic and fun than bundling up to take a romantic hike or walk through the woods and enjoy the winter scenery.

Some top picks include High Point State Park in Sussex, Island Beach State Park in Seaside Park, and Allaire State Park in Farmingdale.

No matter where you decide to spend New Year's Eve, there are plenty of romantic options to choose from.

Whether you prefer a chill night on the town or a quiet evening at home, you and your loved one are sure to have a memorable and romantic start to the new year in NJ.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

13 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military