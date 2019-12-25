50 Cent paid $100K to rent NJ’s Toys ‘R’ Us for his son

Credit: Getty Images for Starz Entertain

Over the weekend, 50 Cent rented out the New Jersey Toys 'R' Us for a hefty price tag, E online reports.

With there only being two Toys 'R' Us left in the world (which, by the way, are only pop-up shops for the holiday season) 50 Cent took it upon himself to rent one of them out.

Renting out the New Jersey Toys 'R' Us in Paramus cost him $100,000. It was an early Christmas gift for his son Sire, who could get anything he wanted from the store.

According to E, a decal on the floor read "Sire's Toys R Us" and featured a caricature of Sire. The boy got a small plush Geoffrey, some LEGO sets and a NERF blaster, according to the report.

