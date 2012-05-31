5 Ways to Increase the Value of Your Home

Whether you're ready to sell your house now or if you're preparing for the future, it's important to make wise home improvement choices when it comes to raising the value of your home. By upgrading certain rooms, adding space and color, and ultimately focusing on the details that are important to buyers, you can raise your home's worth while eliminating extraneous costs. Before breaking the bank or starting countless "odd jobs" to fix up your house, check out these 5 ways to increase your home's value.

If you need some cash to update your home enter the $100,000 Home Makeover powered by NJ Solar!

1. Make a Great First Impression

Remember that a home's exterior is the first thing that a buyer will see. Maintaining beautiful landscaping with a clean walkway is just one way to catch their eye. Also, it's important that the roof, gutters, windows and siding are all clean and up-to-date. If you've made an addition to your home like a garage or a sunroom, make certain that it blends well with the rest of your home.

2. Revitalize Your Home's Interior

When it comes to showing off your home, clutter is your enemy! Adding a good amount of space and eliminating unnecessary furniture, junk, and personal trinkets is key for improving value. Whether eliminating walls, widening doorways or removing furniture, increasing this open space while adding lots of light instantly enlivens your home. From there, include lively plants and modern, coordinating decor to take your home to the next level.

3. Focus on the Most Important Rooms

Buyers are most interested in kitchens, bathrooms, family rooms, and master bedrooms. Be sure to create space and modernize these rooms first before putting work into other areas of the home. For bathrooms, his and her sinks and spacious showers are quite a commodity for buyers. Also, an updated kitchen with entertainment appeal is of great value to a home while a good-sized family room also attracts future buyers.

4. Make Additions, Remodels, and Upgrades

Create the ideal "dream home" by developing those rooms that make life a luxury. Build a beautiful deck or a relaxing sun room; change that extra room into a home office, or add that master bathroom you've always wanted. Reorganize the laundry space by creating a washroom. Transform your basement into a recreation space, a fun bar, or man cave. Separate entrances to spaces like remodeled basements and attics also increase the value of your home - especially if they include a separate bathroom.

5. Embrace the Power of Paint

Painting your home (both the interior walls and the exterior) is an affordable way to give your entire home a makeover. If you aren't sure about color, consult with a color professional first, then grab a brush (or hire a painter) and get ready to brighten your home. Remember the little things, the trim, siding, or paneling and don't be afraid to expand your color range. Overall, your home will look like new, thus increasing its value.

