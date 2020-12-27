5 tips for crafting the best 2021 new year’s resolutions

While 2020 has undoubtedly been one of the worst years ever and the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly not going to be over in 2021, many New Jerseyans are still looking for that restart.

One way to do that is to make New Year's resolutions.

Dr. Steven Tobias, director of The Center for Child and Family Development in Morristown, says the key to making successful resolutions is to focus on what you want, not what you should do.

He said New Year's resolutions are personal goals, so it should be something for you, something that's important to you and something that's consistent with your values. Think family, friends and community.

