Do you have someone cleaning your home?

Do you trust strangers in your home when you're not there?

Are you working two jobs to make ends meet and you have no choice but to spend some of that money to keep your house from falling apart?

Do you have a franchise service or an individual who cleans your home?

There are plenty of great small businesses throughout New Jersey. It's an entrepreneurial opportunity for a hardworking, eager person who doesn't mind cleaning up after other people.

I can't imagine some of the things that people find in other people's homes. I think if I got into that business, I'd stick to office cleaning and other commercial spaces less gross, dontcha think?

Anyway, here are some local companies offering cleaning services in NJ:

Attention to Detail Janitorial Services

Visit the website HERE.

Coastal County Cleaning

Visit the website HERE.

Time 2 Clean

Visit the website HERE.

Bea's Home Services LLC

Visit the website HERE.

Crystal Clean Solutions

Visit the website HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

