NJ Transit is receiving $34.1 million in federal grants to help improve accessibility for people with disabilities and mobility needs at select rail stations.

The Biden Administration on Monday announced $686 million going out to nine states, the first round of funding for the All Stations Accessibility Program.

The New Jersey stations cited by the program are considered "legacy systems," given their lack of accessibility for all users.

"Every day, millions of people rely on our public transit system to get to work, buy groceries, and see their loved ones — yet today, three decades after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, hundreds of transit stations are still inaccessible for travelers with disabilities," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

New Jersey is receiving three grants:

$18.2 million to improve the Anderson St-Hackensack and New Bridge Landing stations on the Pascack Valley Line to make them fully accessible. Improvements will include installing high platforms, fully accessible ramps, tactile warning strips, accessible parking spaces, and upgraded communications systems.

$14.5 million to improve the Bradley Beach station on the North Jersey Coast Line. Improvements will include installing high platforms, fully accessible ramps, tactile warning strips, accessible parking spaces, and upgraded communications systems.

$1.4 million to study and design new platforms at the Chatham and Orange stations on the Morristown Line. The studies will also propose implementation recommendations that could be applied to other inaccessible stations.

The All Stations Accessibility Program is in line to receive $1.75 billion over five years from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

