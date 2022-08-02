5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)

We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State.

People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire.

Let's face it, living in a high-cost state on a fixed income is near impossible.

Whether you're at the end of your career or at the beginning, NJ costs for average people are getting out of control.

A recent report showed that the MOST expensive city for rent is Jersey City.

Add to that rising crime, taxes, fees, and a government clearly disconnected from that reality and it's no wonder most people choose to have an exit plan.

The solution is simple, but not easy.

We need to reverse the dangerous "social justice" style of policing and start arresting people for small crimes.

When Rudy became mayor of NYC, crime plummeted. In the first five years of his time in charge, murder went down nearly 70% percent.

The plan to turn our cities and state around starts with enforcing the law at every level.

We need a combination of Rudy's tough policing with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's fiscal policy. He was able to turn a $3.6 billion deficit into an $800 million surplus and they fully funded their pension program.

Yes, New Jersey, we can reduce crime, balance our budget, and do right by our public workers by fully funding the pension program.

1. Arresting turnstile jumpers and people who urinate in public for starters. And re-arresting all convicts released for "COVID safety".

2. Reinstating every first responder who lost time/pay or their job based on COVID protocols.

3. Cutting our business taxes in half.

4. Lowering the top tax brackets to attract money back into NJ (Reverse Millionaires Tax).

5. Stop pension payments until CWA and the NJEA are forced to negotiate a new funding plan, including local control and 403(b) plans.

