5 great NJ bowling alleys to visit on Small Business Monday

Bowling is one of the simplest and most enjoyable distractions from the insanity of life in the Garden State.

It's timeless as well.

I remember bowling parties as a kid growing up in the 1970s and 1980s. The sport hasn't changed at all.

Many of the bowling alleys have survived through some rough economic times providing an environment of friendly competition and relaxation for families, friends, and coworkers.

When my kids were in grade school, my wife Jodi and I helped host fundraisers for school activities at local bowling alleys.

Here's a list of some great bowling alleys in the Garden State:

Slocum's Bowling Center in Ewing, NJ

Cherry Hill Lanes in Cherry Hill, NJ

Rockaway Lanes in Rockaway, NJ

Parkway Lanes in Elmwood Park, NJ

Thunderbird Lanes in Manahawkin, NJ

