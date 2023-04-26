5 great neighborhood bars in New Jersey you must visit

We're gearing up for our Tavern Town Halls, which I'm hosting across the Garden State to promote our neighborhood small businesses.

Starting in Middlesex, Wednesday night at Ellery's Bar and Grill, and we'll be planning to hit dozens of others over the next few months.

The topic is challenging the governor's push to devalue liquor licenses by creating an unlimited pool and barring private sales. This is a disaster for so many family businesses across New Jersey who are counting on the value to help secure their retirement and use the license as a significant portion of the value of their business because it can be transferred.

The solution is simple, free up the estimated 1,400 pocket licenses, which could be used to fill the gaps in communities which would benefit from more locations. It's a simple fix.

Devaluing decades of hard work for families will surely result in the loss of many neighborhood go-to places. It's all a part of Trenton's assault on the middle and working class in favor of huge corporations and big donors.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

