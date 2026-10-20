I’m a radio guy, and in radio, there are no pensions. I opened my first 401(k) back in the ’90s, and I’ve got one from each of my last three employers.

Some of my buddies earned their pensions the hard way, in the military or in law enforcement, and they retired early. Good for them. Others landed jobs that came with one. What about the rest of us?

Here’s my confession: I don’t know much about this stuff. Some of you probably know a lot more than I do. And some days I’m in flat-out denial about my age and how many working years I’ve got left. A healthy retirement with free time, travel and more beach days at the Shore sounds amazing. But I love what I do as much at 64 as I did at 16.

Still, if you’re in your late 50s or 60s like me, it’s time to start thinking about it. For most of us, retirement will be a mix: Social Security, a 401(k), and maybe a part-time job. So I looked up the basics. Take these general answers with you when you sit down with a financial pro.

Pensions are rare now

Only 14% of private-industry workers had access to a traditional pension in 2025, down from 20% in 2010. Meanwhile, 70% had access to a 401(k)-type plan, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Social Security is getting a raise

Benefits go up 3.6% in January. The average retirement check rises to about $2,170 a month, Kiplinger reported. For the average New Jersey retiree, that works out to about $82 more a month, or about $76 after the Medicare increase.

The long-term worry is real, though. The Social Security trustees project the retirement trust fund will run dry in late 2032. After that, incoming payroll taxes would cover about 78% of scheduled benefits unless Congress acts, Fox Business reported. Checks wouldn’t stop, but they could shrink.

Working part time?

If you claim Social Security before your full retirement age (67 if you were born in 1960 or later) and keep working, there’s a limit. In 2027, Social Security holds back $1 for every $2 you earn above $25,560, Newsweek reported. In the year you reach full retirement age, it’s $1 for every $3 above $67,920. After that, there’s no limit, and Social Security recalculates your benefit to make up for what it held back.

For most people without a pension, retirement means piecing together Social Security, a 401(k) and maybe part-time work. | Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash For most people without a pension, retirement means piecing together Social Security, a 401(k) and maybe part-time work. | Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

How 401(k)s have done

Pretty well lately. The average 401(k) balance hit a record $155,800 this spring, up 13.1% from a year earlier, according to Fidelity. That’s up 75% from 10 years ago.

It’s not a straight line. Vanguard found average balances dropped 20% in 2022 when stocks and bonds fell. Averages also get pulled up by big accounts, so your number may look different.

Are companies still chipping in?

Yes. Vanguard says 96% of the plans it runs make an employer contribution, and the average promised match is a record 4.7% of pay. The common advice: put in at least enough to get the full match. It’s money you’d otherwise leave on the table.

Should I put them all in one place?

You don’t have to. Rolling old 401(k)s into one account or an IRA means fewer statements and an easier time keeping track. But there are trade-offs: fees and fund choices differ, and moving money into an IRA can cost you a withdrawal option (more on that below). Ask a pro before you move anything, and if you do, have the money transferred directly so taxes aren’t withheld.

When can I take money out?

Before 59½: Generally, you’ll owe a 10% penalty on top of income tax. One exception is the “Rule of 55”: leave your job in or after the year you turn 55 and you can tap that employer’s 401(k) without the penalty. Roll it into an IRA, though, and you lose that option.

At 65: Nothing changes for your 401(k). There’s no penalty for leaving it alone. The big 65 deadline is Medicare.

Later: Required minimum distributions start at 73 if you were born from 1951 through 1959, and at 75 if you were born in 1960 or later. That includes me. Miss one and the penalty is 25%, or 10% if you fix it quickly.

The Jersey part

New Jersey doesn’t tax Social Security. If you’re 62 or older with total income of $100,000 or less, you can exclude up to $100,000 of 401(k), IRA and pension income on a joint return, or $75,000 if you’re single. That exclusion shrinks above $100,000 and disappears above $150,000.

Still saving?

For 2026, you can put up to $24,500 in a 401(k), plus an $8,000 catch-up at 50 or older. If you’re 60 to 63 and your plan allows it, the catch-up is $11,250.

None of this replaces a sit-down with a financial planner or tax pro. But it’s a good start on the questions to ask.

What’s your plan: 401(k), Social Security, a part-time job, or all three?