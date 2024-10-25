Another crackdown on drunk driving is planned for this weekend in Monmouth County.

A DWI checkpoint will be running late Saturday night into early Sunday in Wall Township, according to police.

All drivers moving westbound along Route 138 will be diverted onto Maxwell Road, to be screened for their sobriety, police said.

The checkpoint is scheduled to run from 9 p.m. on Oct. 26, until 1 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Members of the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be working alongside local officers at the checkpoint.

Route 138 and Maxwell Dr., Wall (Google Maps) Route 138 and Maxwell Dr., Wall (Google Maps) loading...

Officials are urging individuals to opt for a designated driver or a ride-sharing service when planning to travel after drinking.

"Unfortunately, too many drivers are still not utilizing available options, and are getting behind the wheel of the car after drinking," said Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider. "Our goal is to eliminate the heartache these families have to endure after one of these unnecessary tragedies."

Officials in Monmouth County have hosted a number of checkpoints over the past few months, including a sobriety check in Middletown on Oct. 4.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow