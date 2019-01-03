4 firefighters injured in Trenton boarding house fire

TRENTON — Four firefighters were injured in a blaze at a century-old boarding house early Thursday morning.

Eight residents of four apartments made it out safely after flames broke out around 1 a.m. at the two-story home in the 900 block of State Street in Trenton, fire officials told CBS Philly .

The building's owner, Bruce Keyes, told 6 ABC Action News he had to rescue a man off the roof using a ladder after being awoken by smoke alarms.

Firefighters continued to pour water on the home several hours later over concerns the home near West Trenton High School could collapse.

Fox 29 Philadelphia reported four firefighters were injured, including two for burns. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

Trenton police have not yet returned a message.

