4-day work week in NJ? How about 6 instead (Opinion)

Reading several studies conducted over the past few years, it seems there is a growing movement to reduce the five-day work week to a four-day week. That idea is based on the premise that people are more productive given more time off.

Seems to me that we hear so much today about work-life balance and leisure time that the real problem is we have a generation of people not willing to put in what it takes to be successful.

Many of those same people have an expectation that someone else will be there to provide any shortfall you may have.

We are under the false impression that we don't have to work as hard as our families in the past few generations. The truth is there is no substitute for hard work. Actually, as innovators have made certain things a lot easier today than in years past, it's on us to achieve more than generations past.

The idea of "work-life" balance is used too often as an excuse to work less and expect someone else to provide.

The truth is that success comes with hard work. And luck is when hard work and opportunity meet. That said, instead of trying to squeeze out more recreation within a week, we need a culture shift in the United States.

If there's one thing the Europeans got right it's the concept of going on "holiday." Typical European vacations are from 4-8 weeks. Imagine signing up for your first job in New Jersey and getting 4-6 weeks off in year one.

Not sure it's gonna happen anytime soon, but we need to get to a culture that values hard work and longer vacations.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

