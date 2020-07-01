300 South Brunswick residents forced from homes after car crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Several hundred residents of a residential development were forced to leave their homes on Wednesday morning after a car hit the side of a townhouse and ruptured a gas line.

The woman driving the car was returning to her home in the in the Whispering Woods development off Route 1 after having blood work done and passed out, Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. Her car crashed into the side of a townhouse on Cedar Court.

She hit the "exact worst possible part of the building," according to Ryan. The gas was "free flowing" in the back end of the development for "a while" before PSE&G arrived to make repairs, according to Ryan.

A photo shows extensive damage to the lower part of the townshouse with siding torn off.

Ryan said 300 residents from five buildings were boarded onto township buses and taken to the development’s community center.

The woman, whose name was not released, was not injured and was checked by EMT crews.

