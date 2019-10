In one of the first good ideas that has ever come out of the state legislature, Governor Murphy has a plan to consolidate school districts in New Jersey and eliminate 300 of them. This is an idea that has been floated hundreds of times throughout the history of New Jersey with its highest-in-the-nation property taxes.

A move like this which is endorsed by Senate president Steve Sweeney in a rare moment of agreement with the governor, could literally save you thousands every year. We’ve always said that the reason for our skyhigh property taxes is the NJEA and it’s vise-like hold on the legislature. Its power and influence has caused districts to become bloated with superfluous administrators. It’s not uncommon to see a New Jersey high school with 15 or 16 vice principals. That’s outrageous.

This consolidation and sharing of services is part of what the legislature is calling a “path to progress” and that name is actually appropriate because it could be the first path to legitimately lowering our property taxes in this state. Ever. Currently, there are 600 school districts in the state and according to an article in the Asbury Park patch, the proposed idea would whittle that number down to 320.

This is idea is long overdue and is a TRUE solution to our property Tax problem. Here is the list of proposed school closings according to the plan, as published by Patch.

Absecon City, Atlantic

Brigantine City, Atlantic

Egg Harbor City, Atlantic

Estell Manor City, Atlantic

Folsom Boro, Atlantic

Galloway Twp, Atlantic

Hamilton Twp, Atlantic

Linwood City, Atlantic

Margate City, Atlantic

Mullica Twp, Atlantic

Northfield City, Atlantic

Port Republic City, Atlantic

Somers Point City, Atlantic

Ventnor City, Atlantic

Weymouth Twp, Atlantic

Allendale Boro, Bergen

Alpine Boro, Bergen

Carlstadt Boro, Bergen

Closter Boro, Bergen

Demarest Boro, Bergen

East Rutherford Boro, Bergen

Edgewater Boro, Bergen

Englewood Cliffs Boro, Bergen

Fairview Boro, Bergen

Franklin Lakes Boro, Bergen

Harrington Park Boro, Bergen

Haworth Boro, Bergen

Hillsdale Boro, Bergen

Ho Ho Kus Boro, Bergen

Little Ferry Boro, Bergen

Maywood Boro, Bergen

Montvale Boro, Bergen

Moonachie Boro, Bergen

Northvale Boro, Bergen

Norwood Boro, Bergen

Oakland Boro, Bergen

Old Tappan Boro, Bergen

Oradell Boro, Bergen

River Edge Boro, Bergen

River Vale Twp, Bergen

Rochelle Park Twp, Bergen

Saddle River Boro, Bergen

South Hackensack Twp, Bergen

Upper Saddle River Boro, Bergen

Woodcliff Lake Boro, Bergen

Wyckoff Twp, Bergen

Bass River Twp, Burlington

Beverly City, Burlington

Chesterfield Twp, Burlington

Delanco Twp, Burlington

Eastampton Twp, Burlington

Edgewater Park Twp, Burlington

Evesham Twp, Burlington

Hainesport Twp, Burlington

Lumberton Twp, Burlington

Mansfield Twp, Burlington

Medford Lakes Boro, Burlington

Medford Twp, Burlington

Mount Holly Twp, Burlington

Mount Laurel Twp, Burlington

New Hanover Twp, Burlington

North Hanover Twp, Burlington

Riverton, Burlington

Shamong Twp, Burlington

Southampton Twp, Burlington

Springfield Twp, Burlington

Tabernacle Twp, Burlington

Westampton, Burlington

Woodland Twp, Burlington

Barrington Boro, Camden

Bellmawr Boro, Camden

Berlin Boro, Camden

Berlin Twp, Camden

Brooklawn Boro, Camden

Clementon Boro, Camden

Gibbsboro Boro, Camden

Gloucester Twp, Camden

Laurel Springs Boro, Camden

Lawnside Boro, Camden

Magnolia Boro, Camden

Merchantville Boro, Camden

Mount Ephraim Boro, Camden

Runnemede Boro, Camden

Somerdale Boro, Camden

Stratford Boro, Camden

Oaklyn, Camden

Voorhees Twp, Camden

Waterford Twp, Camden

Woodlynne Boro, Camden

Avalon Boro, Cape May

Cape May City, Cape May

Dennis Twp, Cape May

Lower Twp, Cape May

North Wildwood City, Cape May

Stone Harbor Boro, Cape May

Upper Twp, Cape May

West Cape May Boro, Cape May

Wildwood Crest Boro, Cape May

Woodbine Boro, Cape May

Commercial Twp, Cumberland

Deerfield Twp, Cumberland

Downe Twp, Cumberland

Fairfield Twp, Cumberland

Greenwich Twp, Cumberland

Hopewell Twp, Cumberland

Lawrence Twp, Cumberland

Maurice River Twp, Cumberland

Stow Creek Twp, Cumberland

Upper Deerfield Twp, Cumberland

Essex Fells Boro, Essex

Fairfield Twp, Essex

North Caldwell Boro, Essex

Roseland Boro, Essex

East Greenwich Twp, Gloucester

Elk Twp, Gloucester

Franklin Twp, Gloucester

Greenwich Twp, Gloucester

Harrison Twp, Gloucester

Logan Twp, Gloucester

Mantua Twp, Gloucester

National Park Boro, Gloucester

South Harrison Twp, Gloucester

Swedesboro-Woolwich, Gloucester

Wenonah Boro, Gloucester

Westville Boro, Gloucester

Woodbury Heights Boro, Gloucester

East Newark Boro, Hudson

Guttenberg Town, Hudson

Alexandria Twp, Hunterdon

Bethlehem Twp, Hunterdon

Bloomsbury Boro, Hunterdon

Califon Boro, Hunterdon

Clinton Twp, Hunterdon

Clinton-Glen Gardner, Hunterdon

Delaware Twp, Hunterdon

East Amwell Twp, Hunterdon

Flemington-Raritan Reg, Hunterdon

Franklin Twp, Hunterdon

Frenchtown Boro, Hunterdon

Hampton Boro, Hunterdon

High Bridge Boro, Hunterdon

Holland Twp, Hunterdon

Kingwood Twp, Hunterdon

Lebanon Boro, Hunterdon

Lebanon Twp, Hunterdon

Milford Boro, Hunterdon

Readington Twp, Hunterdon

Tewksbury Twp, Hunterdon

Union Twp, Hunterdon

Cranbury Twp, Middlesex

Jamesburg Boro, Middlesex

Milltown Boro, Middlesex

Atlantic Highlands Boro, Monmouth

Avon Boro, Monmouth

Belmar Boro, Monmouth

Bradley Beach Boro, Monmouth

Brielle Boro, Monmouth

Colts Neck Twp, Monmouth

Deal Boro, Monmouth

Eatontown Boro, Monmouth

Fair Haven Boro, Monmouth

Farmingdale Boro, Monmouth

Freehold Boro, Monmouth

Freehold Twp, Monmouth

Highlands Boro, Monmouth

Howell Twp, Monmouth

Little Silver Boro, Monmouth

Manalapan-Englishtown Reg, Monmouth

Marlboro Twp, Monmouth

Millstone Twp, Monmouth

Monmouth Beach Boro, Monmouth

Neptune City, Monmouth

Oceanport Boro, Monmouth

Red Bank Boro, Monmouth

Roosevelt Boro, Monmouth

Rumson Boro, Monmouth

Sea Girt Boro, Monmouth

Shrewsbury Boro, Monmouth

Spring Lake Boro, Monmouth

Spring Lake Heights Boro, Monmouth

Tinton Falls, Monmouth

Union Beach, Monmouth

West Long Branch Boro, Monmouth

Boonton Twp, Morris

Chester Twp, Morris

Denville Twp, Morris

East Hanover Twp, Morris

Florham Park Boro, Morris

Hanover Twp, Morris

Harding Township, Morris

Lincoln Park Boro, Morris

Long Hill Twp, Morris

Mendham Boro, Morris

Mendham Twp, Morris

Mine Hill Twp, Morris

Morris Plains Boro, Morris

Mount Arlington Boro, Morris

Netcong Boro, Morris

Riverdale Boro, Morris

Rockaway Boro, Morris

Rockaway Twp, Morris

Washington Twp, Morris

Wharton Boro, Morris

Bay Head Boro, Ocean

Beach Haven Boro, Ocean

Berkeley Twp, Ocean

Eagleswood Twp, Ocean

Island Heights Boro, Ocean

Lakehurst Boro, Ocean

Lavallette Boro, Ocean

Little Egg Harbor Twp, Ocean

Long Beach Island, Ocean

Ocean Gate Boro, Ocean

Ocean Twp, Ocean

Seaside Heights Boro, Ocean

Stafford Twp, Ocean

Tuckerton Boro, Ocean

Bloomingdale Boro, Passaic

Haledon Boro, Passaic

Little Falls Twp, Passaic

North Haledon Boro, Passaic

Prospect Park Boro, Passaic

Ringwood Boro, Passaic

Totowa Boro, Passaic

Wanaque Boro, Passaic

Woodland Park, Passaic

Alloway Twp, Salem

Elsinboro Twp, Salem

Lower Alloways Creek, Salem

Mannington Twp, Salem

Oldmans Twp, Salem

Quinton Twp, Salem

Upper Pittsgrove Twp, Salem

Bedminster Twp, Somerset

Branchburg Twp, Somerset

Green Brook Twp, Somerset

South Bound Brook, Somerset

Warren Twp, Somerset

Watchung Boro, Somerset

Andover Reg, Sussex

Byram Twp, Sussex

Frankford Twp, Sussex

Franklin Boro, Sussex

Fredon Twp, Sussex

Green Twp, Sussex

Hamburg Boro, Sussex

Hampton Twp, Sussex

Hardyston Twp, Sussex

Lafayette Twp, Sussex

Montague Twp, Sussex

Ogdensburg Boro, Sussex

Sandyston-Walpack Twp, Sussex

Stanhope Boro, Sussex

Stillwater Twp, Sussex

Sussex-Wantage Regional, Sussex

Garwood Boro, Union

Mountainside Boro, Union

Winfield Twp, Union

Allamuchy Twp, Warren

Alpha Boro, Warren

Blairstown Twp, Warren

Franklin Twp, Warren

Frelinghuysen Twp, Warren

Great Meadows Regional, Warren

Greenwich Twp, Warren

Harmony Twp, Warren

Hope Twp, Warren

Knowlton Twp, Warren

Lopatcong Twp, Warren

Mansfield Twp, Warren

Oxford Twp, Warren

Pohatcong Twp, Warren

Washington Boro, Warren

Washington Twp, Warren

White Twp, Warren

