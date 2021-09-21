NEWARK— A New Jersey city's "war" on dirt bikes and illegal ATVs took a turn on Sunday when hundreds took to the streets of the city's North Ward.

Newark police in April announced a new quality-of-life initiative to remove them from neighborhoods after complaints about their driving revving the engines and popping wheelies at all hours of the day and night.

The first week, 18 of the machines were confiscated and 59 summonses issued. In May, 32 illegal vehicles were taken by police.

The riders returned with a vengeance after 4 p.m. Sunday when 300 converged on Broadway, riding between the Belleville border to Elwood Avenue, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

Police responded about 7:15 p.m. to Broadway, between Montclair Avenue and Sylvan Avenue, after a group of ATVs, dirt bikes, cars and motorcycles got together following the Puerto Rican Day Festival.

Police said they closed the streets because of the number of double-parked cars and pedestrians leaving the festival. No arrests were reported.

Newark Police Director Dennis O'Hara said in April the illegal use dirt bikes and ATVs have become a problem nationwide.

Trenton police issued 33 summons and confiscated 33 in May as part of a crackdown on reckless drivers and threatened fines, forfeiture, and possible criminal charges for those individuals who continue to ride them on city streets where they are illegal to use.

