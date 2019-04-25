30 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Apr. 26-28

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from Convention Hall in Asbury Park during the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival on Saturday, April 27th and Sunday, April 28th at 10:00 AM! Big Joe will sit down with exclusive guests, plus jokes, traffic and weather and the hits only on the Big Joe Henry Show on New Jersey 101.5! The festival is all weekend long, click the link above for more information and to get your tickets now. We'll see you there!

Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave Asbury Park NJ 07712 United States

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Renaissance Faire

Join the players of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire and travel back to the days of yore and merry Olde England as the Historic Village of Smithville is transformed into the Shire of Smithville in the heart of the English Renaissance. The good Duke of Northumberland has decreed merriment for all. This event is fun for the whole family and includes comedy, tragedy, sword fighting, dance, song, knights, jesters and so much more. Also stroll amongst the wares of the local vendors and traveling merchants sporting historical gifts and finely crafted items. Historic Smithville offers 60 Shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride, train ride, paddleboats, and arcade. On site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Tenafly Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

Piermont & County Rd., Tenafly, NJ 07670

Northern Valley Earth Fair 2019

Earth Day Celebration - a fun day for the whole family. Featuring music, arts & crafts, demonstrations, vendors, environmental & education shows, raffles, animal displays, and entertainment.

Apr 27, 2019

Tenafly Middle School

10 Sunset Ln., Tenafly, NJ 07670

Maywood Springtime Street Fair

The street will be transformed into a giant town block party. Here's a list of the local Maywood food establishments that will be serving at the fair: Mario's Pizza serving a wide variety of Italian foods, Uncle Pauline's Puro Sabor serving bbq chicken and ribs, the Stray Cat Brew serving all brews of hot & cold coffee along with desserts and cakes, The Seafood Gourmet serving Clams, Shrimp and seafood galore. and Uncle Louie Italian Ice. There will also be a Gourmet Food Truck Court along with some of your other favorite food vendors: Gina Foods selling Gyros, shishkabob, Mr Softee's Ice Cream Truck, and a Taste of Poland- Kielbasa, pierogi, stuffed cabbage, and Carnival Concessions selling Zeppole, funnel cakes & hot sandwiches. There's Mamma's Catering selling Fried foods, french fires, sweet potato fries, Manny's- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and Juices and Linekin's Kettle Corn.

Apr 28, 2019

100 W. Pleasant Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607

City of Science Premieres in New Jersey for High School Students!

Middle and High School students are invited to join the World Science Festival and Fairleigh Dickinson University for a full day of large-scale interactive exhibits led by top science professionals from around the region and an introduction to high-level science. Activities include: touring FDU science and engineering labs and experiencing college-level activities—including forensic analysis, nursing simulations, and programming robots; learning about STEM careers through presentations; exploring complex scientific principles and their real-life applications—like spinning gyroscopes to discover how they’re used in GPS systems or playing tug of war on wheels to understand how astronauts work in microgravity; and meeting and networking with local STEM professionals and organizations.This can’t miss event is FREE, open to the public, and recommended for students in Grades 7-12.

Apr 27, 2019

Fairleigh Dickinson, Rothman Center

140 University Plaza Drive

Hackensack, New Jersey 07671

Fair Lawn Library Comic Con

Library Con spans all five levels of the Fair Lawn Library (and spills outside) for four hours of fun celebrating all of geek culture! Erica Schroeder, voice actress for Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, X-Men, Sonic, and more, will be on hand teaching people how to create and voice their own characters. Nicky Soh, a fantastic comic artist for Adventure Time and more, will be on hand performing art demos and draw-alongs. Every participant has a chance to enter raffles for awesome prizes. There will be a costume contest, creative vendors, food trucks, escape rooms, superhero cupcake making, video games, crafts for kids, Dungeons & Dragons, scratch lessons with Generation Coders, a program on How to be a Wizard, board games, and much more! There will giveaways all day long, so stop by early and experience all we have to offer. This is a family friendly event, and admission is FREE!

Apr 28, 2019

10-01 Fair Lawn Avenue

Fair Lawn, New Jersey 07410

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Food Truck Event

Enjoy a large variety of top-notch cuisines from local food trucks. This popular event is nestled in the front parking lot of the outdoor lifestyle shopping center.

Apr 28, 2019

The Promenade at Sagemore

500 Rt. 73 S., Marlton, NJ 08053

CAMDEN COUNTY

Rutgers Day

Rutgers University–Camden will host a free day-long event where you can experience hands-on learning activities hosted by our professors, staff, and students. It's a day of fun and learning for the entire family. Here are some of the exciting things happening all day: Hands-on activities and games-learn about the science behind magic tricks and create a reusable bag from an old T-shirt; Demonstrations and exhibits, such as athletics, mini-forensics, and virtual reality puzzles; Cultural activities such as turban tying with the Sikh Student Association - Camden. Camden Comiccon. Check out a complete listing of programs.

Apr 27, 2019

Rutgers University–Camden

303 Cooper St., Camden, NJ 08102

2019 Spring Open House & Revolutionary Weekend

A weekend full of activities! The Gloucester Township Historic and Scenic Preservation Committee will open the 2019 tour season at the 1756 Gabreil Daveis Tavern Museum House. Living history demonstrations will be on the historic grounds and will include cannon firing, blacksmithing, beading, campfire cooking, wool spinning, weaving, musket building, colonial children's games, and children's minutemen drills. Admission is FREE, with $1 tickets availbable to try tomahawk throwing, primitive arrow shooting, and flintlock rifle firing. Rain or Shine.

Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

Gabreil Daveis Tavern Museum House and Grounds

500 Third Ave., Glendora, NJ 08029

HUDSON COUNTY

Kearny Community Day To End The Stigma

Join the Kearny Elks for a Community Day to End the Stigma. We are offering a barbecue, carnival games, demonstrations from local public safety groups and local organizations. One day to bring the community together for a great cause. Adults are $10 and Children are $5. All proceeds go towards our Walk Out On Drugs Campaign. April 28th, 2019 from Noon- 4pm.

Apr 28, 2019

922 Passaic Ave.

Kearny, New Jersey 07032

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Vamos Flemington Health Fair

¡Vamos! Flemington - Let's Get Healthy is: a health fair at United Way of Hunterdon County, a health challenge, and a WEEK of great events and workshops at Flemington health and wellness businesses. Follow Vamos Flemington on Facebook for details! Sign up for the Health Challenge.

Apr 27, 2019 - May 4, 2019

United Way Volunteer Center

20 Fulper Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

Shad Festival

The Shad Festival has evolved from a local art show into a nationally recognized award-winning event. Shad Fest features the area’s finest artists and crafters, great food and family entertainment, but the two-day extravaganza also serves as a venue for local non-profit organizations to raise necessary operating funds. True to its 38-year history, the Shad Fest is a 2-day festival full of art, music, crafts, food, and yes, shad! Hundreds of the region’s finest artists and crafters featuring everything – jewelry, ceramics, furniture, apparel, accessories, home décor and more! This is a rain or shine event.

Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

N. Union & Bridge St., Lambertville, NJ 08530

Spring Artisan Market

Visit Unionville for a weekend of delicious foods, wine, art, and handcrafted artisan products from a broad array of vendors. Live music and a food truck will round out the two day event. Wine is available by the glass, bottle, or case. Tastings are $10, admission is free. Vendors include: Eat This Yum, Oink & Moo BBQ Food Truck, Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse, Muller Family Farm, Gorgeous Goat Handmade Soap Changewater Designs, Demi Olive Oil, Penelope Plum Designs, Rosetta's Farm - Chili Pepper Spice Blends, House of Cork Handbags with Diana, Wayuutu Handmade Accessories LCF Illustrations, as well as photography, ceramics, handmade pillows, baskets, woodworkings, jewelry, and many more to be added.

Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Road

Ringoes, New Jersey 08551

MERCER COUNTY

49th Year of Communiversity ArtsFest

The Arts Council of Princeton's (ACP) Communiversity ArtsFest returns for its 49th year. This renowned town-and-gown arts festival, the region's largest and longest running cultural event, attracts more than 40,000 art lovers and epicureans to downtown Princeton each year. The event would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors such as AT&T, Baker Auto, Palmer Square Princeton, and Princeton Garden Theater. For a full list of event sponsors, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org. Communiversity ArtsFest takes place in Downtown Princeton with many parking options including the Chambers, Hulfish and Spring Street Garages. Additional parking can be found in Princeton University's parking lots, free and open to the public.

Apr 28, 2019

Palmer Square and the University Campus

Nassau & Witherspoon St., Princeton, NJ 08542

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Rutgers Day

Rutgers Day, the university’s annual welcome and show-and-tell for New Jersey residents of all ages, will take place Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, which celebrates its 11th anniversary this year, offers more than 600 free demonstrations, interactive activities and performances. Last year, a record crowd exceeding 100,000 visitors learned firsthand about the university’s research, teaching and service. The celebration includes programming at all three of the university’s locations – Camden, New Brunswick and Newark, with festivities in Camden ending at 2 p.m.

Apr 27, 2019

Rutgers University, Various Locations

43 College Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

45th Annual New Jersey Folk Festival

The Festival focuses primarily on traditional indigenous, multicultural folk forms and artists from and residing in and around New Jersey. At our Festival, we have an annual heritage theme which focuses on folk music, crafts and other traditions of a specific ethnic, cultural or regional heritage found within our state. In our 45th year, this year's festival will showcase a compilation of themes throughout the past five years! Visit our 3 stages of music, a craft path, food path and a children's area! Come and join us for a day of fun with friends and family! We are a free event and pet-friendly!

Apr 27, 2019

Rutgers University Eagleton Institute/Woodlawn

191 Ryders Ln., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Music & Film Festival

APMFF is a four-day festival featuring live musical performances, intimate Q&As and over 40 films. Visit the website for show updates and to purchase tickets and passes. Connect with over 10,000 music & film fans as APMFF takes over all of Asbury Park with venues including the historic Paramount Theatre, the iconic Stone Pony, Wonder Bar and the recently revamped House of Independents. Join us in Festival Village (Bradley Park) and our partner hotel venues The Asbury Hotel and The Berkeley Oceanfront for special screenings and other events. APMFF continues to support kids music programs in Asbury Park by providing music education, instruments and social connection opportunities.

Apr 25, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

The Paramount Theatre & Various Locations

1200 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Allaire BBQ & Brew Fest

A fun day with…a Beer Garden, award winning Bbq, food trucks, live music, and is dog friendly (please be sure your dog is on a leash). The historic village will have craft demonstrations at the Blacksmith Shop, Tinsmith Shop, and Carpenter Shop, hearth cooking at the manager's house, interactive activities for patrons of all ages at the row house and blast furnace, fibre arts demonstrations near the village green, 18th and 19th century interactive children's games.

Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

Historic Allaire Village

4265 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, NJ 07727

Step Up for The Arc Walk & 5K

Step Up for The Arc Walk & 5K is The Arc of Monmouth's biggest annual community event and raises funds to support individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Join us for a day of fun - good for the whole family! Arrive early for bagels and coffee, enjoy a scenic race route along Shark River, and stick around for our rockin' after-party inside The Headliner with live music, free food, games, and activities. All registrations receive a free t-shirt AND free event-day admission to the Silverball Museum pinball arcade in Asbury Park. We hope to see you there!

Apr 27, 2019

The Headliner

1401 NJ-35, Neptune, NJ 07753

Crafts and Drafts at Beach Haus Brewery Spring 2019

Marketspace returns to Beach Haus Brewing for Crafts and Drafts on April 28, 2019. This indoor pop-up market features 20 local artisans. Featuring the following artisans:

37 ferns | AfterRain | Bee Stamped by Dawn | The Distracted Engineer | For the Love of Toffee, LLC | Junk Drawer Collective | Little Luna Village | Mermaids Masterpiece | Oak Lane Woodworks | PK'S Kreations NJ | Rustic Relics | Saucha Selfcare (natural skin care.) | Simply Sea Glass by Joyce | Southern Chic Designs.

Apr 28, 2019

Beach Haus Brewing

801 Main St., Belmar, NJ 07719

OCEAN COUNTY

5th Annual Waretown Spring Wine Festival

The Waretown Spring Wine Festival is a two-day event that features an array of samplings from a spectrum of award-winning wineries from throughout the Garden State. Some of the wineries that have participated in the past include Plagido’s Winery, DiMatteo Winery, Monroeville Vineyard, Wagonhouse Winery and Valenzano Winery. In addition to premier wine tastings, there will also be live entertainment, as well as crafters, retail vendors, food vendors, and a children’s play area.

Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

Waretown Recreation and Lake Area

182 Wells Mills Rd., Waretown, NJ 08758

Designer Bag Bingo

Designer Bag Bingo, benefiting Family Promise SOC, will be held Fri, Apr 26, at the Eagleswood Firehouse. Doors open at 6pm, calling starts at 7pm. Admission is $35 and includes 4 bingo boards with 10 games each. There will be a gift auction and a 50/50, and snacks, desserts and beverages for sale. All participants must be 18 years or older and no alcohol is permitted. To purchase tickets, call Family Promise at 609-994-3317. Tickets will be available at the door, but due to limited space, it’s best to purchase ahead of time.

Apr 26, 2019

Eagleswood Firehouse

219 Railroad Ave., West Creek, NJ 08092

11th Annual LBI Wedding Road Show & Party Planning Tour

Looking for the perfect destination to plan your special day? Start with our annual Road Show and take a self guided tour of picture perfect venues filled with fantastic party professionals. A complimentary day for all guests who are preparing for a one of a kind celebration Samples & Giveaways – Meet and Greet directly with experts – Dozens of Prize Drawings – Food and Fun. Check in begins at 9am at The Mainland Manahawkin – then depart for your own self-guided tour. Enjoy samples and tastings throughout the day. Road Show Touring Hours 10am to 4pm – check in open until 1 pm. Routes and directions will be given upon check in.

Apr 28, 2019

151 NJ-72, Manahawkin, New Jersey 08050

SUSSEX COUNTY

Wizards and Witches Festival

Our festival is a fun time for all. Visit our readers, healers, shop with marvelous vendors, and interact with great activities all day long. There will be performers throughout the day. Come in costume and join in at the costume contest. We have lots of activities all day long at certain booths.

Apr 27, 2019

The Shoppes at Lafayette

75 Rt. 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848

UNION COUNTY

Cranford Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Apr 28, 2019

North & Union Aves., Cranford, NJ 07016

Fourth Annual Rockin' For Autism Music Festival

This year’s festival will feature performances by 12 local bands and performers, headlined by The BStreetBand, the original Bruce Springsteen tribute band. Other bands and soloists appearing in the festival include: Eric Harrison, Sami Gootman, Armada, Jammin' Jenn, Gradient, Patrick Bamburak, The Golden Dimes, Leave The Gun, Matt Levine, Three Piece Nugget, and the Bryan Hansen Band. In addition to great music, the Rockin’ For Autism music Festival also features a variety of food trucks, the annual Rockin’ For Autism bake sale, tons of children's activities and more!

Apr 28, 2019

LaGrande Park

200 LaGrande Ave., Fanwood, NJ 07023

WARREN COUNTY

Pequest Open House

A free, family event with wildlife artists, taxidermists, conservation groups and vendors. Hands on activities include an indoor archery range, interactive Firearms Training System, fishing for kids 6-16 and more.

Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

Pequest Trout Hatchery

Rt. 46, Oxford, NJ 07863

Warren County Arts, Sweets, & Crafts Festival

Join us for a full day of art work galore, music, kids activities and demonstrations. Music by Doc Pappa & the Renegade Ramblers (Bluegrass), Clouds In My Coffee (Carly Simon Tribute), and The Trevor B. Power Band (Blues/Rock). Cash prizes awarded to top artists! There is NO charge to attend the event. Artists ATT: All art media are encouraged, including but not limited to paintings, glass, pottery, jewelry, and fabrics. Kid's crafts provided by Dove Environmental Education. Blacksmith demonstrations throughout the day by JB Creations NJ.

Apr 27, 2019

Downtown Washington Borough

56 E. Washington Ave., Washington, NJ 07882

Historic Farmstead Open House

Historic Farmstead Open House at the Van Nest-Hoff-Vannatta Farmstead in Harmony Township, NJ! Listed in National Register of Historic Places! Live Demonstrations. Children's Activities. Farm Antiques. War Re-Enactors. "Vegetable Gardening Basics" Talk by Home Horticulturist from Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Admission is Free!

Apr 27, 2019

Van Nest-Hoff-Vannatta Farmstead

3026 Belvidere Rd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865