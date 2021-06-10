ELIZABETH — A horrific situation involving the death of a toddler, who first fell from a house window and then was mauled by dogs, was being investigated Thursday by the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

City officials first confirmed the incident, which happened on Wednesday evening.

A 3-year-old boy had fallen from a window into his family's backyard on the 400 block of South 5th Street around 5:30 p.m., city police said.

The dogs belonged to the boy's family and were in the fenced yard at the time, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo.

RLS Media reported that the child had fallen 15 feet and was attacked by two pit bulls, citing local residents at the scene.

The injured child was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he died shortly after.

Representatives of a local animal control organization responded and took the dogs to another location, Ruotolo said, adding no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Just three months earlier, a 3-year-old boy died in his own Carteret backyard, after being attacked by two pit bulls that had entered from a neighbor's property.

So far, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office have not identified the owners of the dogs and have not filed charges, despite community pressure led by the boy's family.

