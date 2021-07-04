3 NJ counties rank in the top 51 healthiest counties in the U.S.A

(Polka Dot Images, ThinkStock)

New Jersey proudly post three counties ranked in the top 51 of the 3000 healthiest communities in the United States for 2020. U.S News and World Report came out with it's rankings this week .

There were ten categories: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure.

Congratulations to Hunterdon County, which ranked an impressive 15th in the country. Hunterdon ranked the highest out of all New Jersey counties. Here is how New Jersey counties stacked up in the national top 500 healthiest counties.

15th. Hunterdon County, New Jersey

20th. Morris County, New Jersey

51st. Somerset County, New Jersey

92. Bergen County, New Jersey

107. Sussex County, New Jersey

208. Burlington County, New Jersey

254. Monmouth County, New Jersey

350. Middlesex County, New Jersey

397. Warren County, New Jersey

There was a scoring scale of zero to 100. The number one healthiest county in America is Los Alamos county, New Mexico. They scored big on population health, housing, environment, public safety, and infrastructure. Those combined scores put them on top.

Hunterdon County scored big on population health, education, economy, and public safety.

Morris County got big scores from population health, education, economy, and public safety. These high scores put Morris County second in New Jersey and 20th in the United States.

It's good to see New Jersey well represented  out of the 3000 counties worldwide.Click here to see the full list.  Enjoy what we have here in New Jersey.  I'm proud to be New Jersey !

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

