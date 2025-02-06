3 important NJ jobs are among the most unfairly underpaid

There are certain jobs you couldn’t pay me enough to do. Full confession: I’m far too big a coward to be a police officer or a firefighter.

Another job I could never handle even for a million bucks? Exterminator.

With my fear of bugs, customers would come home and find dozens of cups on the floor with Post-it notes with frown faces on them.

Some jobs are famously underpaid, and Test Prep Insight, an online education business, polled over 3,000 people and asked how much certain jobs should be paid.

The top three jobs that respondents felt deserved the biggest raises were teachers, postal workers, and EMTs.

Mad respect for all three of these. If I can’t kill a bug, how calmly do you think I’m going to handle the gore at an accident scene as an EMT?

Then, some postal workers are notoriously chased daily by one of my biggest fears. Dogs.

Then there’s teaching.

Disrespectful kids, parents not having your back, spending your own money on classroom supplies because the school won’t provide them. That's a hard pass from me.

Teaching was the number one job people felt deserved higher pay. The survey found that people think a New Jersey teacher should earn $18,780 more a year.

Even though underpaid, teachers are held in high regard by the public. When it comes to ways in which people value an educator’s contributions, 39% said preparing a new generation for the workforce, while 26% said supporting students’ social and emotional development.

Postal workers came in at number two, with people wishing them an average raise of $16,400. Cliff Clavin could pay off his buddy Norm’s bar tab with that increase!

Finally, EMTs came in third. These literal lifesavers work long shifts and see terrible things. Survey respondents wished them $15,450 more per year, and I’m sure they’d be worth every penny.

I know this doesn’t pay the rent or put gas in the car, but for what it’s worth to New Jersey’s teachers, postal workers, and EMTs, we do appreciate you.

