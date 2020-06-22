3 bodies found in East Brunswick backyard pool

EAST BRUNSWICK — Police are investigating after the recovery of three bodies from a pool at a township home Monday afternoon.

ABC New York reports officers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Patch East Brunswick reported the home was on Clearview Road.

East Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco issued a brief statement to reporters from multiple outlets, saying "This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened."

Losacco also said police are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office in determining what happened.

As of Monday evening, there was no confirmed information on the three individuals found, including age, gender or identities.

