HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — A second woman has reported being sexually assaulted by a Bergen County doctor.

State authorities have temporarily suspended the medical license of Dr. Carl J. Renner, who is facing three counts of second-degree sexual assault on two women.

Renner was arrested June 6 after the first woman made the report on June 3.

Weeks later on June 14, a second female patient came forward and said Renner had assaulted her during a visit to his office sometime in mid 2016 and again on May 30 of this year.

Renner, a 67-year-old resident of Glen Rock, is a general practitioner with an office in Hasbrouck Heights.

“Doctors who sexually prey on patients not only break the law, they violate the trust that patients place in their doctors,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday. “As the [State Board of Medical Examiners'] action in this case demonstrates, we will move swiftly to intercede in cases where doctors are charged with sexually exploiting their patients.”

Earlier this month, Renner's attorney told New Jersey 101.5 that his client intended to plead not guilty.

During his suspension, Renner will not be allowed to examine patients or write prescriptions or visit his medical practice during business hours.

State officials said anyone who wants to file a complaint against a health care professional should call 800-242-5846 or 973-504-6200.

READ MORE:

::: IS YOUR DOCTOR A PERV? A New Jersey 101.5 Special Report

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.