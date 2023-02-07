27-year-old arrested for alleged sexual assault in Somerset County, NJ

Antonio Galindo-Salazar (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A township man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident in June.

Antonio Galindo-Salazar, 27, was arrested without incident on Jan. 25 and charged with second-degree sexual assault, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

On June 20, the prosecutor's office received information about a woman who was alleging that she had been sexually assaulted. According to an interview by detectives, the victim was drinking alcohol at a residence in Franklin Township. The victim said she later woke up in a bedroom and found Galindo-Salazar on top her.

An investigation was conducted by the sex crimes/child abuse unit within the prosecutor's office, and detectives from Franklin Township police.

Galindo-Salazar, who lives in the Somerset section of town, is lodged at Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information related to the alleged incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533.

