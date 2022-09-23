25 years on the air with my best friend at NJ 101.5

Of course, there are days I want to choke her, and I'm sure she'll say the same.

Judi Franco and I have been doing our radio show together every weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. since Aug. 5, 1997.

This summer we celebrated our twenty-fifth anniversary with a listener cruise with Teal Cruises at the Jersey Shore.

It sold out so quickly we scheduled a dinner for the people who wanted to join in our celebration.

The dinner was last night at 618 Restaurant in Freehold.

We couldn't be more grateful for our listeners, some of whom will catch us from time to time and especially those who have listened closely throughout all of these years.

It's humbling to both of us to know that so many people have stuck with us in good times and tough ones too.

When we hit a bump in the road on our journey a few years ago, the outpour of support was overwhelming and greatly appreciated.

That was a tough time that was made so much easier to deal with knowing how much people cared.

When management approached me with the idea of having a partner, I was not happy about it at all.

I had been on the air solo at the station for four years and had previous on-air partnerships that were, ah let's say challenging.

From the moment we sat down to talk about what we would do on the show the first day we worked together, it was instant chemistry.

We've been through a lot of life's challenges together, both professionally and personally.

Our families have become friends and the bond is one of the treasured and cherished blessings of my life.

Happy anniversary, my dear Judi and thank YOU, all of the listeners of New Jersey for putting up with our nonsense every day for the last twenty-five years.

I'd like to say here's to another 25 more, but I'm not sure if life, the listeners, or either of us will be able to handle that.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

