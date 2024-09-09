25 things called different names across U.S., even NJ can’t agree

I was born and raised in New Jersey, but I’ve lived in other states for about 17 of my years. The longest was when I took a job offer in Detroit and spent 12 years in a land where sneakers were called tennis shoes, convenience stores were referred to as party stores, and soda was known as pop.

It was weird, but I assimilated.

On air, I admitted I wasn’t a native but I adopted the language as best I could. It’s part of broadcasting. Still, it felt odd to me every time I spoke of my love of Diet Mountain Dew “pop.” Made me want to throw on my “tennis shoes” and run!

It’s a big country. We have huge regional differences socially, politically, and even with language. Yet you don’t even have to leave the borders of the Garden State for battle lines to be drawn. Look at the war between pork roll and Taylor ham. And how close to the coast do you have to live before going “down the shore” becomes going “to the beach?”

Even in our own state we can’t agree on what things should be called. Why shouldn’t it be that way across the country? Oh, it is.

Stacker.com did a deep dive into regional language differences and came up with 25 things Americans can’t agree on what to call. Scroll through and see what you’d identify with.

For example, No. 4 is firefly or lightning bug. I grew up in Union County, New Jersey and it was always lightning bugs.

Or No. 5 on the list you’ll see carriage or buggy for that four-wheeled shopping thing you push around a grocery store. Really? Because where I was raised they were called carts. Shopping carts.

Here’s the list. Be warned, number 21 may make you cringe.