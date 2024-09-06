A new Costco is coming to North Jersey

There are hundreds of Costco warehouse stores across the nation. New Jersey has 21 of them. I certainly have a membership for the one in my town of Flemington.

You can definitely save money as long as you shop there regularly enough.

As with any big box store the key is to not be lured into buying in bulk for things that will last forever but rather things you’re really going to steadily use.

For me, it’s laundry detergent, milk, paper towels, paper plates, toilet paper, etc. The essentials. I’m not going to buy the 20-pound bag of salted almonds just because there’s a deal.

But even if you’re a fan of Costco will you make over a 10-mile round trip just to go? Maybe not.

That’s why the people in Paramus have some good news. A Costco is in the works for the Bergen County town of nearly 27,000. Right now, the nearest location is in Hackensack. That will change.

News12 New Jersey is reporting a new Costco is going to be built on Route 17 near Route 4. It’s where the old Stop & Shop was, which closed two years ago. Chris DiPiazza, the mayor of Paramus, said Costco Wholesale turned plans in to the Paramus Planning Board this week. The proposed location was once vibrant.

“This location in its heyday was home to two major retailers/supermarkets, along with a few other smaller retailers and a bank,” DiPiazza said in a statement. “An improvement like this strengthens our commercial corridor, increases ratables, and continues to make Paramus the heart of Bergen County.”

The project is not expected to wrap up until spring of 2026. If you are hoping to save on fuel, the one thing New Jersey’s 22nd Costco won’t have is a gas station on the property.

