25 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Apr. 5-7

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

27th Annual NJ Decoy, Art & Hunting Collectibles Show

Decoy carvers, collectors, wildlife and conservation enthusiasts, art lovers, and families will be converging for the 27th Annual NJ Decoy Collectors Association's Decoy, Art & Hunting Collectibles Show & Sale, "the best old decoy show in the country". This one-day event offers family fun, appraisals, food, raffles and a silent auction. There will be exhibitors showing everything from decoys, shorebirds and song birds to wildlife artwork and photography. Visitors to the show can also meet the NJ Decoy Collectors Association's annual selection for "Carver of the Year", Mr. Darin Midgette of Williamstown, NJ. NJDCA and DUCKS UNLIMITED are also offering a Bucket Raffle and Silent Auction during the day. Admission is $5. Children are free.

Apr 6, 2019

Dolce Seaview Hotel & Golf Club

401 S. New York Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

CAMDEN COUNTY

You Sing: The Beatles

Back By Popular Demand! Ever dreamed of singing or playing like a Beatle? Join alumni of the Broadway shows Beatlemania, Rain, and Let It Be as they perform a ONE OF A KIND evening in which the group invites YOU to sing your song of choice from The Beatles legendary catalog of 300 + songs. You won't have a better opportunity to be either embarrassed, proud, or shamed in front of your family and friends than THIS event. The band will perform a 45 minute set to warm up singers as they SIGN up to the list - then the fun begins second half of the evening. Where it will stop- NOBODY knows!

Apr 6, 2019

The Vault of Victor Records

150 S. White Horse Pk., Berlin, NJ 08009

Atco Battles Alzheimer's

Atco Battles Alzheimer's is an all-day, all-ages event to raise money to help find a cure for Alzheimer's and dementia. Each ticket includes a self-guided Walking Tour of the Historic Battleship New Jersey. There will be raffles and auctions, as well as food and drinks available for purchase. Bands scheduled to perform are: GoodMan Fiske The Juliano Brothers The Blitz Juicy 99 Reasons.

Apr 7, 2019

The Battleship New Jersey

100 Clinton St., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Spring In Tuckahoe Craftsmen & Home Event

The 4th annual, Spring In Tuckahoe indoor event will feature craftsmen, artists, Home & Garden Companies, home décor, products and services. Get a jump start on home improvements and spring decorating. The Upper Township Community Center will showcase over 90 booth spaces, free shopping bags and savings on hundreds of services. You'll find everything you need to decorate your house, pick up a handmade gift for yourself, enjoy lunch and free admission. Looking to start a home based business then stop by and talk to consultants from Avon, Jamberry and so many more. Please donate a can of pet food for local shelters. Enter to win gift baskets, pick up money saving coupons and talk to the professionals about your next home renovation ideas. Vendors are being sought for all 2019 show dates. Donated pet food items will be donated to local Animal Rescues of New Jersey.

Apr 6, 2019

Upper Township Community Center

1790 Rt. 50, Woodbine, NJ 08250

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Wheaton Springs 2019

Free and open to the public, this new "kick-off" event celebrates WheatonArts and its Visitors! Experience the arts and cultures of East Asia with special programming, explore the Museum of American Glass exhibit Emanation 2019 with a guided tour, create unique "make-and-take" projects in the Education Studio, and discover the art of paper-making, ceramic wheel-throwing, and hot glassblowing with special demonstrations throughout the day. Join us in the Event Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the "Spring Festival: Asian New Year Celebrations," welcoming the Year of the Wild Boar! Festivities include narrated music, dance performances, demonstrations of Asian folk & traditional arts, and more! Free Admission! Part of the WheatonArts' "Family Days! Presented by PNC Arts Alive!" program.

Apr 6, 2019

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

Re-Opening of the c. 1730 Gibbon House

Exhibit: "A Rare and Remarkable Find" With the help of benefactors, the CCHS recently acquired a group of six antique samplers worked by four generations of the same Shiloh, New Jersey family. No other museum or historical society can boast of such a find!

Apr 6, 2019

Cumberland County Historical Society

960 Ye Greate St., Greenwich, NJ 08323

ESSEX

Essex County Cherry Blossom Bike Race

Race through the Park in the Cherry Blossom Challenge, a competitive New Jersey tradition, or cheer on the cyclists while enjoying a day in the fresh spring air. Registration fees apply. Various races occur throughout the morning.

Apr 6, 2019

Branch Brook Park

Heller Pkwy., Northern Division Oval, Newark, NJ 07104

Jersey Moves! Festival of Dance: Carolyn Dorfman Dance

Celebrate Carolyn Dorfman Dance – our thrilling performances, dance-making and dance education! The performance features the return of three repertory favorites: The immersive, multimedia Interior Designs with music by Svjetlana Bukvich; the enchanting Love Suite Love, featuring music by Patsy Cline; and Odisea, Carolyn’s moving work chronicling the journey of twenty-three Jews leaving persecution in Recife, Brazil in 1654 and their journey to American soil. “Dance is supposed to touch the deep parts of our being,” says culturevulture.net. “With Carolyn Dorfman Dance Company doing the dancing, you can plan to leave moved and then some.”

Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

1 Center St., Newark, NJ 07102

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Make Your own Plants! Hands-on Plant Propagation Workshop

Learn how to make more plants from seeds, cuttings and plantlets. Bring pots, and we will provide soil and plants to work with. Go home with all of the new plants you create. Free. Questions? Contact kelli.pereira1@gmail.com

Apr 7, 2019

7 Rockaway Road

Oldwick, New Jersey 08833

Easter Bunny Express

Tickets are still available for April 7's 1:00 PM Easter Bunny Express departure from Flemington Station! Hop aboard the train at Flemington Station, and enjoy a relaxing round-trip ride to Ringoes. On the train, the Bunny's helpers will read a story and pass out plenty of goodies for the kids! Everyone will have a chance to meet the Bunny and take a photo. Tickets are going fast, so get yours today at blackriverrailroad.com/schedule! Advanced ticket reservations are strongly recommended.

Apr 7, 2019

80 Stangl Road

Flemington, New Jersey 08825

MERCER COUNTY

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market: Spring Fling Edition

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market takes place multiple times per year at the historic Roebling Wire Works building in Trenton, NJ. Our team embraces a life-long love of punk rock and hardcore, DIY ethics, the arts, tattoos, copious amounts of coffee, the occasional shot of Jameson and a solid, well-styled quiff. The mission of founder Joseph Kuzemka was to create a flea market experience in his hometown that is unlike any other, bringing together vendors that touch upon the aforementioned themes while adding the component of gourmet food truck cuisine in a safe, family-friendly shopping environment. Our market is a curated collection of more than 200 vendors from over 20+ states that sell everything from vintage clothing, original artwork, antiques, handmade jewelry, t-shirts, vintage toys, vinyl, taxidermy, live tattooing, live music, as well as every other sort of interesting curiosity or unique collectible imaginable.

Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

Roebling Wire Works

675 S. Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ 08611

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

2019 Season Opening & British Occupation

The British are coming! See the Village come alive with the 22nd Regiment of Foot & the 4th Battalion on patrol! At the Village, enjoy blacksmithing, stone carving, home and hearth demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides through Johnson Park, colonial era music, children's activities, food trucks and more! At the Low House, explore our new exhibit, Mid-Century New Jersey: The Garden State in the 1950s. FREE ADMISSION, PARKING & SITE SHUTTLE Text CULTURE to 56512 for more information.

Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

East Jersey Old Town Village

1050 River Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854

NJ Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show

The signature East Coast event where miners, prospectors, paleontologists, fossil preparators, geologists, jewelry artisans, importers, gem cutters, and related folks mingle with appreciators of Earth sciences, and the awesome things that come from the Earth - and space! Just $1 can buy a fossil shark tooth, a 300 million year old trilobite, or perhaps a rock that glows under UV light. Others may appreciate the real dinosaurs or investor grade specimens of the rarest minerals on earth. Browse 400 dealer booths. Weekend child admission includes choice of 1 carat zirconia, a fools' gold chunk, a fossil fish, or a Herkimer Diamond. Special Exhibits are Titanoboa: Monster Snake from the Smithsonian Institution and Trilobite Treasures: Arthropods of the Ancient Seas. Our dinosaur skeletons are courtesy of Dinosaur Brokers. The Dinosaurs Rock Kids Corner is 6,000 sq. ft. section of kid activities. Our Jr Ballroom will be full of glowing UV minerals courtesy of the Franklin Mineral Museum.

Apr 3, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

NJ Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Red Bank Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Apr 7, 2019

Broad St. & Monmouth Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701

The Weeklings Dinner Show

The Weeklings Dinner Show. Event Center Doors: 4 pm. The Weeklings are the most unique band that celebrate the music of The Beatles in America today! The band channels the spirit, humor, swagger and bold creativity of the 60's, bringing The Beatles music to life, not through costumes and gimmicks, but through their own original edge, power, brilliant musicianship and charming stage presence. The Weeklings show their audiences both what The Beatles were, and what they might have produced if they were still together today. Ladies and gentleman it's time to "Meet The Weeklings"!Please note: • Buffet begins at 4 pm and ends at 5:30 pm. • Each online order must include the entire party. For example: 6 people in your party, you must purchase 6 tickets together to be seated at the same table.• No refunds provided. • There is a two (2) drink minimum for all ticket holders - soft drinks included Tickets: $50.00 - $70.00

Apr 7, 2019

iPLay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

24 Hour Film Slam

Make a Film in 24 Hours! Join us for a wild and fun day of creative filmmaking! Put a team together and compete against fellow filmmakers for cash prizes and a chance for your film to be included in FilmOneFest. Teams are given an assignment (a prop, a location and a line of dialog) and they have 24 hours to create a super short film (under 2 mins).

Apr 6, 2019

Lauren K. Woods Theatre

Monmouth University, 400 Cedar Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07764

Monmouth Civic Chorus - Carmina Burana: A Scenic Cantata

The Monmouth Civic Chorus is thrilled to announce a new, vibrant partnership with the Roxey Ballet for an upcoming presentation of Carl Orff's lauded and beloved Carmina Burana. Carmina Burana is undoubtedly one of the most frequently performed choral works of the 21st century, and the ever-popular "O Fortuna" movement has become a staple in today's culture, often used to signal intense dramatic situations in film, TV shows and even advertisements. The unique partnership between the Chorus and the Roxey Ballet, however, brings Orff's original vision to life. Performed with original choreography by dance company founder Mark Roxey, Orff's towering music comes alive with visual imagery. Soloists, two pianos and percussion will round out the performance.

Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

Axelrod Performing Arts Center

100 Grant Ave., Deal, NJ 07723

MORRIS COUNTY

Fosterfields Opening Day

Celebrate the first Saturday of the season with farm to table cooking demos, planting in the garden, wagon rides, and crafts - a perfect spring day filled with activities for the entire family! Wagon rides 10:15 a.m.- 12 noon; Planting at 11:30 a.m. followed by a cooking demo at 1 p.m. in the farmhouse. Crafts from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Apr 6, 2019

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

Brunch with the Easter Bunny

Admission includes a delicious brunch, a wonderful photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, and access to all activities at our Easter and Springtime Family Festival including hayrides, pony rides, Easter Egg hunt, baby farm animals, warm campfire and lots more! Brunch reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased online. Activities subject to change, visit website for more details or call the farm to confirm.

Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 20, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Come enjoy a breakfast buffet with the Easter Bunny and Slider. Children can make a frame. Balloons and face painting! Registration required. 9:30 am and 11 am.

Apr 7, 2019

Casino Pier, Pier Grill

800 Ocean Ter., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

PASSAIC COUNTY

Haiku in the Garden

In celebration of National Poetry Month, April 2019, Haiku Poets of the Garden State present: Haiku in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden. Look for the poems placed around the gardens during April in this installation of haiku signs, all original works by members of the Haiku Poets of the Garden State (HPGS).

Apr 1, 2019 - Apr 30, 2019

New Jersey Botanical Garden

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

8th Annual Spring Model Railraod Show

Founded in 1953, the Garden State Model Railway Club has been in North Haledon since 1957. We open our doors to the public in the winter and spring. The Model Railroad Show runs Marchj 30-31 and April 6-7 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday. We feature a 1200 square foot HO layout, steam and diesel locomotives, Thomas and Friends, numerous freight and passenger trains, rural and urban scenes, and working signals. Fun for all ages!

Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

Garden State Model Railway Club

575 High Mountain Rd., North Haledon, NJ 07508

SOMERSET COUNTY

4th Annual Move for Midland

The event features: Professional DJ, MC Host Dave Luciano of UC High School, special performances and Zumba and Country Line dance demos, face painting/Henna/temporary tattoo station, contests to win prizes, photo booth, concessions, and much more! Sponsored by PVH Corp. Admission to the event is $20 per family. BUT if you raise $20 or more through online or hand-copy pledge form fundraising, attendance is FREE for you and your family!

Apr 6, 2019

The Midland School

94 Readington Rd., North Branch, NJ 08876

Publick Assembly Open House

Meet the State Park Service’s new interpretive specialist at Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage and share your interests for future programming at the historic site. Come and go during the open house to enjoy a display of objects from historic sites in New Jersey, Virginia, England and Wales; thematic refreshments; and informal talks at 2pm and 3pm. Register at (908) 725-1015.

Apr 7, 2019

71 Somerset St.

Somerville, New Jersey 08876

WARREN COUNTY

Crafts and Drafts at Jersey Girl Brewing

Marketspace returns to Jersey Girl Brewing for Crafts and Drafts on April 6, 2019. This pop-up handmade market features 16 local artisans inside of the brewery warehouse. Please note: There will not be food trucks on-site for this event. Jersey Girl highly recommends a number of local restaurants for take-out or delivery. You are also welcome to bring your own food into the brewery. FREE admission and children are warmly welcomed! Vendors are welcome to sample the brew.

Apr 6, 2019

Jersey Girl Brewing

426 Sand Shore Rd., Hackettstown, NJ 07840