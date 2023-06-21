25 New Jersey stores we most miss

More and more stores are either closing in New Jersey or reducing their number of locations here. So far this year, Harmon stores, Bed Bath and Beyond, 7-Eleven, and Sears all fall under that category.

This coming off 2022, when so many stores closed in New Jersey. Whenever a store closes, it takes not only a piece of the landscape with it, but your memories of shopping there and the place those memories hold in your heart. Whenever I talk about 'Two Guys from Harrison' in my comedy routine, it's met with applause from the audience. I used to stop at the one on 15th and Kennedy Blvd in Union City/ then later on Rt 9 in Manalapan.

Two Guys (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the shore , things that arenot there anymore' Facebook group) Two Guys (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the shore , things that arenot there anymore' Facebook group) loading...

The pandemic forced many great Mom and Pop stores to close as well. Some offered great deals, all were providing a living for those who worked there. Hopefully, they were able to find better jobs.

It's harder and harder to open successful stores in New Jersey, especially with online shopping doing so well. But as great as that is, some stores in New Jersey will be fondly remembered. Such as these from my following:

Two Guys in Union, with that popcorn vending machine that made the entire store smell good.

Bob O'Brien Leszczak

(CLOSED) Fred & Pete's Deli and Luncheonette in Hamilton (Photo: Google Maps, 2017) (CLOSED) Fred & Pete's Deli and Luncheonette in Hamilton (Photo: Google Maps, 2017) loading...

Fred and Pete's in Mercerville shopping center

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe

Discount Harry’s!!

Steve Odabashian

Woolworth, Best & Bradley’s.

Chris McKelvey

McCrory's

Michael Warren

Pier Platters - Hoboken record shop

Jerry Rubino

Lord and Taylor (Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images) Lord and Taylor (Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images) loading...

Lord and Taylor

Roberta Smith McKenna

Clover

Brian Brown

Pennsauken Mart

Joseph Goch

W. T. Grant (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the shore , things that arenot there anymore' Facebook group) W. T. Grant (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the shore , things that arenot there anymore' Facebook group) loading...

Grants

Monica Bansky

Toys r us

Eddie Molina

Vintage Vinyl!

Shari Salkin

Radio Shack

Cindi White

Bradlee's and Sterns. I practically lived at both places, lol.

Amy Spagnuolo Higgins

Kays Nut Shop, Central Ave, Jersey City for their Vanilla Yum Yum Italian Ice

Mark Pica

K-mart

Dar Meglino

Pathmark Super market on my favorites their prices on food were less expensive than today's supermarket chains

Constantine Polites

Silvers Toy Store Central Ave Jersey City!

Kathy Sullivan

Robert Hall Clothes (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the shore , things that arenot there anymore' Facebook group) Robert Hall Clothes (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the shore , things that arenot there anymore' Facebook group) loading...

Robert Hall (I miss their Husky department!?!)

Thomas Mongelli

Jamesway

Frank Schear

Daniel’s Den (independent bookstore in Kearny, NJ)

Tim Aanensen

Crazy Eddie’s

Joshua Kocses

.