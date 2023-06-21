25 New Jersey stores we most miss
More and more stores are either closing in New Jersey or reducing their number of locations here. So far this year, Harmon stores, Bed Bath and Beyond, 7-Eleven, and Sears all fall under that category.
This coming off 2022, when so many stores closed in New Jersey. Whenever a store closes, it takes not only a piece of the landscape with it, but your memories of shopping there and the place those memories hold in your heart. Whenever I talk about 'Two Guys from Harrison' in my comedy routine, it's met with applause from the audience. I used to stop at the one on 15th and Kennedy Blvd in Union City/ then later on Rt 9 in Manalapan.
The pandemic forced many great Mom and Pop stores to close as well. Some offered great deals, all were providing a living for those who worked there. Hopefully, they were able to find better jobs.
It's harder and harder to open successful stores in New Jersey, especially with online shopping doing so well. But as great as that is, some stores in New Jersey will be fondly remembered. Such as these from my following:
Two Guys in Union, with that popcorn vending machine that made the entire store smell good.
Bob O'Brien Leszczak
Fred and Pete's in Mercerville shopping center
Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe
Discount Harry’s!!
Steve Odabashian
Woolworth, Best & Bradley’s.
Chris McKelvey
McCrory's
Michael Warren
Pier Platters - Hoboken record shop
Jerry Rubino
Lord and Taylor
Roberta Smith McKenna
Clover
Brian Brown
Pennsauken Mart
Joseph Goch
Grants
Monica Bansky
Toys r us
Eddie Molina
Vintage Vinyl!
Shari Salkin
Radio Shack
Cindi White
Bradlee's and Sterns. I practically lived at both places, lol.
Amy Spagnuolo Higgins
Kays Nut Shop, Central Ave, Jersey City for their Vanilla Yum Yum Italian Ice
Mark Pica
K-mart
Dar Meglino
Pathmark Super market on my favorites their prices on food were less expensive than today's supermarket chains
Constantine Polites
Silvers Toy Store Central Ave Jersey City!
Kathy Sullivan
Robert Hall (I miss their Husky department!?!)
Thomas Mongelli
Jamesway
Frank Schear
Daniel’s Den (independent bookstore in Kearny, NJ)
Tim Aanensen
Crazy Eddie’s
Joshua Kocses
