7-Eleven is selling and closing some New Jersey stores

7-Eleven announced this week that they would be selling some stores and closing others. Eighteen of the stores slated to be sold are in New Jersey. Both 7-Eleven and Speedway stores (7-Eleven acquired Speedway in 2021) are being sold.

The 18 that will be sold are:

Speedway, 1215 Saint Georges Ave., Colonia

7-Eleven, 302 Park Ave., Scotch Plains

7-Eleven, 869 Broad St., Newark

7-Eleven, 131 Market St., Newark

7-Eleven, 2 Ferry St., Newark

7-Eleven, 1284 Route 23, Butler

Speedway, 121 Broadway, Elmwood Park

7-Eleven, 2145 Route 35, Holmdel

Speedway, 317 Main St., Hackettstown

7-Eleven, 42 County Road 517, Hackettstown

Speedway, 323 Route 31, Washington

7-Eleven, 886 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat

7-Eleven, 310 Chester Ave., Moorestown

7-Eleven, 18 Haines Mill Road, Delran

Speedway, 6807 S. Crescent Blvd., Pennsauken

Speedway, 511 Route 33, Mercerville

Speedway, 1879 Hooper Ave., Toms River

Speedway, 10 Route 31, Flemington

In addition, the Asbury Park Press is reporting that the Lakehurst store will be closed down as early as next week.

According to NJBiz.com, 7-Eleven has 13,000 stores in North America with 370 of them in New Jersey.

7-Eleven, which is headquartered in Dallas, is looking to sublease some of the locations. Bids are due Nov. 1. The locations will be sold through a “buy one, some or all” process and without convenience store branding, according to NRC , the company 7-Eleven is using to facilitate the transactions.

Wawa, one of 7-Eleven’s biggest competitors, has 277 New Jersey locations and 981 overall. Quick Chek has around 160 stores spread over New Jersey and New York and has plans to expand further.

