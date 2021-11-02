21-year-old NJ pet lover and female entrepreneur helps animals in need

You always say you’re not gonna be one of “those” pet parents. But then you fall in love with your dog and it’s all over. Out come the cute little sweaters and bows. And before you know it, you’re looking for matching accessories.

But don’t you wanna help other fur babies, too?

Everyone wants a well-dressed pet. But the Pawfect Match is so much more than pretty, coordinated accessories. Yes, that was the original idea behind the Monmouth County company. But it’s become so much more.

Adele Saka, a 21-year-old Ocean Township woman has already done what so many her age wish they could accomplish: built a successful business on her own. But now that’s not enough.

Adele is the CEO and founder of The Pawfect Match, a coordinating dog accessories business. She started the company when she brought her dog, Rosie, home for the first time with a plain old ugly harness and leash. When she couldn’t find cute matching accessories for her beloved Rosie, she decided to start a company that would provide exactly that ... chic matching accessories for chic doggies.

While getting Rosie to look cute was the original inspiration behind the company, fast forward to a year later and The Pawfect Match has developed a focus on community and giving back.

Because of her love for pets (and of course for Rosie) when the business grew, Adele realized that there are so many dogs who need forever homes and she wondered how she could help, especially in time for the holiday (or “howliday, as she calls it.)

In order to raise awareness and encourage people to see the benefits of pet adoption, Adele and her business are partnering with the Monmouth County SPCA. For every order over $40, a pet at the SPCA will receive a beautiful product from her collection as a holiday gift.

She’s also hoping to use her social media presence to raise awareness of all of the adoptable dogs waiting for a forever home. It’s a month of giving.

If you wanna join in, Shop here: thepawfectmatchshop.com

Or check it out on Instagram: Instagram.com/thepawfectmatchshop

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

