2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey
Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey.
Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state.
The rankings are the product of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, the American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system, as well as analysis of survey responses from students and alumni.
Niche's methodology was updated for 2023 in order to better evaluate students' earning immediately after graduation and in the following years.
Nationally, New Jersey's best showing is No. 177 out of 906 institutions.
5. Bergen Community College
- Niche grade: B-
- Net price: $9,223 per year
- Full-time enrollment: 5,994 undergrads
- Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $38,400
4. County College of Morris
- Niche grade: B-
- Net price: $8,145 per year
- Full-time enrollment: 2,983 undergrads
- Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $38,300
3. Salem Community College
- Niche grade: B-
- Net price: $10,771 per year
- Full-time enrollment: 529 undergrads
- Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $30,800
2. Raritan Valley Community College (Branchburg)
- Niche grade: B
- Net price: $5,863 per year
- Full-time enrollment: 2,653 undergrads
- Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $37,700
1. Brookdale Community College (Middletown)
- Niche grade: B
- Net price: $8,893
- Full-time enrollment: 4,783 undergrads
- Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $34,200
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
