2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey

Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey.

Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state.

The rankings are the product of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, the American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system, as well as analysis of survey responses from students and alumni.

Niche's methodology was updated for 2023 in order to better evaluate students' earning immediately after graduation and in the following years.

Nationally, New Jersey's best showing is No. 177 out of 906 institutions.

Bergen Community College in Paramus Bergen Community College in Paramus (Bergen Community College) loading...

Niche grade: B-

Net price: $9,223 per year

Full-time enrollment: 5,994 undergrads

Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $38,400

County College of Morris (Shelley Kusnetz Photography) County College of Morris (Shelley Kusnetz Photography) loading...

Niche grade: B-

Net price: $8,145 per year

Full-time enrollment: 2,983 undergrads

Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $38,300

Salem Community College Salem Community College (Townsquare Media) loading...

Niche grade: B-

Net price: $10,771 per year

Full-time enrollment: 529 undergrads

Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $30,800

Raritan Valley Community College (Google Maps) Raritan Valley Community College (Google Maps) loading...

Niche grade: B

Net price: $5,863 per year

Full-time enrollment: 2,653 undergrads

Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $37,700

Photo courtesy of Brookdale Community College Photo courtesy of Brookdale Community College loading...

Niche grade: B

Net price: $8,893

Full-time enrollment: 4,783 undergrads

Median yearly earnings 6 years after graduation: $34,200

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

