Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park this September

The Sea.Hear.Now Festival is making its return to Asbury Park on Sept. 17 and 18. It is a two-day festival with over 25 performers on three stages right on the Asbury Park waterfront.

The festival began in 2018 and has happened every mid-September except for 2020 due to COVID.

In addition to live music, they offer art exhibitions and surfing sessions. All of this with the focus on educating people about ocean sustainability.

The surfing sessions will have 10 professional surfers on-site for what is referred to as “Expression Sessions”. They will show off some awesome tricks and really show you what makes them a professional.

Asbury Park is always full of art but for this festival, they have New Jersey native Danny Clinch, who is a celebrated photographer and film director. His exhibit will feature shots he has taken of artists in the lineup.

In the past, they have had two of the stages positioned in the sand and one on the lawn of Bradley Park.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Click HERE to get your tickets.

They offer several ticket packages:

2-Day General Admission:

Over 25 performances on 3 stages in Asbury Park, NJ

Food from regional and local restaurants including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options

Bars, concessions, official band and festival merchandise, free water stations, and specialty items from dozens of vendors throughout the park

Free admission for children 7 and under accompanied by a ticketed adult

2-Day General Admission+:

All benefits of General Admission Ticket, plus:

A full lounge with seating

Private, air-conditioned restrooms

Full-Service bar with beer, wine and cocktails for purchase

2-Day VIP:

All the benefits of the general admission ticket, plus

Exclusive viewing area with elevated sightlines of the Surf (main) Stage

Dedicated viewing area at Surf (main) and Park stages (behind Platinum viewing)

Access to the VIP Lounge featuring relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms and food for purchase

Access to a secondary VIP Lounge at the Park Stage

Private VIP bar in both VIP Lounges with beer, wine and cocktails for purchase and complimentary water and energy drinks

2 Day Platinum:

All the benefits of the VIP ticket above, plus:

Access to on-stage viewing at the Surf (main) Stage

Dedicated front-of-stage viewing at the Surf and Park stages

Access to the Platinum Lounge with shaded, relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms

All-inclusive full-service bar in the Platinum Lounges (Note: alcoholic beverages cannot be taken out of the Platinum Lounges)

Complimentary lunch and dinner buffet

On-site concierge services and complimentary lockers with mobile chargers

Dedicated premium entrance into the festival

Exclusive Sea.Hear.Now gift

2-Day Ultimate Experience:

The Sea.Hear.Now Ultimate Experience gives super-fans a weekend they will never forget. The Ultimate Experience is a two-person package that delivers all of the benefits of GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum, plus all of these perks

3-night stay at the luxurious Asbury Ocean Club Resort (check-in Friday, September 16th, and check-out Monday, September 19th )

Unlimited access to the GA+, VIP and Platinum Lounges

Access to backstage areas including the Artist Bar

Access to side-stage viewing at the Surf and Sand stages (when available per artist approval)

$200 credit per person for use at festival food and bar vendors all weekend (excludes Grand Arcade Restaurants)

Private golf cart transportation between the Surf and Sand stages

Dedicated Festival Concierge

Guaranteed admission for two to one official Late Night Show of your choice

Autographed SHN 2022 photo from legendary photographer and Festival partner Danny Clinch

