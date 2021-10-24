Stunning Magic of Lights Christmas drive-thru returns to NJ

It's official! The Magic of Lights Christmas spectacular at PNC Bank Arts Center is returning to Holmdel for the upcoming holiday season.

This is a holiday tradition for many in Jersey as hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights brighten the holiday season with dozens and dozens of creative and fun Christmas favorites.

If you've never been, go. Seriously.

Last December was my first Magic of Lights experience and it was awesome.

My girlfriend and I packed up some snacks and beverages.

We cranked the Christmas tunes and made our way through the displays.

St. Nick was lit up along with his reindeer.

There's usually a huge Christmas tree with elves.

You can also expect the unexpected. Last year there was the Eastern Island stone head and a very cheery Mr. Potato Head.

Then, of course, the popular 'Sea of Lights.'

You're not rushed as you make your way around the PNC Bank Arts Center. I will definitely be going back this year.

Just make sure you arrive early for your designated time. Otherwise, you'll be waiting in a very long line for a very long time.

The very popular festively illuminated drive-thru opens to the public on November 19 and runs through January 2, 2022.

Sunday through Thursday the drive-thru is open from 5 to 10 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays the attraction runs from 5 to 11 p.m.

There are three different entry prices. Standard vehicle, limo (what an awesome idea), and bus.

For tickets and FAQs, check out the official Magic of Lights site.

Check out my experience from last year!