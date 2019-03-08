It's another big weekend in New Jersey as we celebrate our Irish heritage at the 6th annual Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Join Big Joe Henry Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019, rain or shine at the Wonder Bar from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. We’ll kick off the festivities with a live broadcast playing the hits and perhaps enjoying an Irish Coffee or two!

After the show we'll load up the Big Yellow Van and ride through the big parade. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and you can find a great spot to watch anywhere along the green parade route below. As always there will be marching bands, Irish dancers, the Mummers, live music floats, bag pipers and much more!

Google

After the parade join us back at the Wonder Bar for the Parade After Party featuring Bobby Bandiera and friends ! It's going to be a great show and the perfect ending to a great day celebrating all things Irish in the town where music lives, Asbury Park New Jersey!

Video from the 2017 Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade: