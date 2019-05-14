20,000 seatbelt fines — NJ’s Click-It-or-Ticket blitz starts May 20

New Jersey's 15th annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign kicks off May 20 and lasts until June 2.

Eric Heitmann, director of the New Jersey Department of Highway Traffic Safety, said the purpose of the two-week campaign is to emphasize the life-saving value of seat belts and reinforce the idea that every person should be buckled up in every position on every trip —every time.

Heitmann said funding is being provided to 128 New Jersey police departments and the State Police to participate in the campaign but he said they'll be looking to every department to report statistics.

In 2018, cops from 357 police departments handed out nearly 20,000 seat belt citations during the campaign, said Heitmann. That's up from nearly 18,000 in 2017. Police officers also made other arrests while pulling people over for seat belt violations.

"The ones that stand out were about 661 DWI arrests and over 4,000 suspended drivers who were apprehended during the mobilization period," said Heitmann. Officers also wrote more than 4,400 speeding citations and 534 child restraint citations.

Crash statistics show that from 2013 through 2017, seat belt use saved more than 69,000 lives, more than 1,000 of them in New Jersey. Experts say wearing a seat belt reduces a vehicle occupant's risk of fatal injury by 45% and critical injury by 50%.

New Jersey has one of the best seat belt usage rates in the nation at 94.5%. That's above the national average which is just below 90%. But Heitmann said the problems in New Jersey is that there are too many people still not buckling up in the back seat. The NHTSA survey found that only 39% of adults riding in rear seats used seat belts.

New Jersey's primary seat belt law requires all motorists and passengers in the front seat to wear a seat belt or face a $46 fine. The ticket is issued to the driver. Legislation passed in 2010 making it a secondary offense for adults to ride unbuckled in the back seat of a vehicle.

That is a huge concern, said Heitmann.

"This year, our Click It or Ticket campaign will promote seat belt usage in all seating positions in the vehicle, both front and rear seats. History has shown us that when it comes to seat belt usage, habits can be changed over time. Buckling up in the back seat is an important habit that will save lives."

Here's the list of all 128 towns participating.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Township

Galloway

Hamilton

Mullica

BERGEN COUNTY

Elmwood Park

Fairview

Garfield

Glen Rock

Leonia

Lodi

Moonachie

Ramsey

Ridgefield Park

South Hackensack

Teaneck

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bordentown

Bordentown Township

Delran

Evesham

Lumberton

Mansfield

Palmyra

CAMDEN COUNTY

Barrington

Camden County Metro

Cherry Hill

Gloucester Township

Haddon Heights

Pennsauken

Runnemede

Stratford

Winslow

CAPE MAY COUNTY

North Wildwood

Wildwood

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Millville

Vineland

ESSEX COUNTY

Belleville

Bloomfield

Caldwell

Cedar Grove

Essex County Sheriff

Essex Fells

Fairfield

Glen Ridge

Livingston

Maplewood

Montclair

North Caldwell

Nutley

West Caldwell

West Orange

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Clayton

Deptford

East Greenwich

Glassboro

Greenwich

Harrison

Logan

Mantua

Monroe

Pitman

Rowan University

Washington

West Deptford

Westville

Woodbury

Woolwich

HUDSON COUNTY

Hudson County Sheriff

North Bergen Township

Secaucus

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Clinton

Clinton Township

Flemington

Franklin

Lambertville

Lebanon

Raritan Township

Tewksbury

West Amwell

MERCER COUNTY

East Windsor

Ewing

Hamilton

Hopewell

Lawrence

Trenton

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Monroe

North Brunswick

Plainsboro

South Brunswick

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Aberdeen

Allentown

Englishtown

Freehold Township

Manalapan

Marlboro

MORRIS COUNTY

Dover

Parsippany-Troy Hills

OCEAN COUNTY

Jackson

Manchester

Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant

PASSAIC COUNTY

Haledon

Little Falls

SOMERSET COUNTY

Bedminster

Bernards

Bernardsville

Bound Brook

Branchburg

Bridgewater

Franklin

Green Brook

Manville

Montgomery

North Plainfield

Peapack Gladstone

Raritan

Somerset County Sheriff

Somerville

South Bound Brook

Warren

SUSSEX COUNTY

Stanhope

Verona

UNION COUNTY

Cranford

Elizabeth

Linden

Plainfield

Rahway

Westfield

More from New Jersey 101.5: