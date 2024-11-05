2 NJ towns were just named among best Christmas towns in America

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania gets some serious Christmas street cred every year. It’s not terribly far from the Garden State and it’s been known as Christmas City, USA since 1937.

But you don’t have to leave New Jersey to experience a truly magical Christmas vibe. Travel and Leisure just published their picks for The 25 Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. and two of them are here in our state.

Can you guess?

Being a resident of Hunterdon County my mind went to Lambertville. Or maybe Frenchtown. But those aren’t on the list.

Atlantic City is one. Yes, Atlantic City! Here’s what Travel and Leisure had to say about this arguably unlikely choice.

“A casino and boardwalk don't exactly conjure images of plum puddings and carolers, but there's plenty to appreciate in Atlantic City's wild weekend spirit and vivid people-watching around the holidays. Festivities include the annual tree lighting at The Quarter at Tropicana shopping center and the holiday market at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University.”

Not quite what you had in mind for a Christmas vibe? The other New Jersey town is Cape May.

“This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak easily identified by its quaint architecture, and the holiday season pushes it a little further on the Dickensian scale. Walk the Washington Street Mall to admire garlands and festive lights as you shop…. Book a stay at Congress Hall, especially if you have kids. The hotel typically turns its Grand Lawn into a seaside winter wonderland complete with festive activities.”

Take that, Bethlehem!

