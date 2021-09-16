2 men carjacked at gunpoint in NJ mall parking lot

PARAMUS — Two Jersey City men were carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of Garden State Plaza on Tuesday night.

Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said the two men were walking toward their Mercedes G-Wagon in the parking lot near the mall's western entrance around 9:30 p.m. when a man rushed towards them. The man showed a handgun and they complied his demand to hand over their keys, according to Ehrenberg.

The suspect is described by the men as thinly built, about 6 foot 3, wearing a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a black face mask.

The vehicle was located in Jersey City by State Police Police Auto Theft Task Force along with another that had been involved in the incident.

Ehrenberg asked anyone with information about the incident to call 201-262-3400.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

