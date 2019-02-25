OLD BRIDGE — Two people were killed in a crash on Route 9 near Route 18 on Monday morning.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed three vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 6 a.m. on Route 9 in Old Bridge at Spring Valley Road, just north of Route 18.

The identities of the deceased and the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed by the Prosecutor's Office.

The closure created big delays on Route 9 and Route 18 along with Texas Road and Newman Springs Road, as drivers used alternate routes.

It's the second major incident in that area in the past two work days. A collision between two tanker trucks closed down the intersection of Route 9 and Newman Springs Road on Friday following the spillage of 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel.

