$1M Powerball winner in NJ: What if we shared jackpot with you?

As I write this we don’t know who it was, or if they like to tip their radio talk hosts generously. All we know is as another Powerball rolls over and the quest for more than half a billion dollars continues some lucky man or woman in the Garden State hit a second tier prize for $1 million.

The ticket was sold at a convenience store in Gloucester County. Whoever it was had everything but the Powerball number on that magic piece of paper from the Shop & Go on in the Turnersville section of Washington Township. Let’s hope it didn’t make it into the washing machine.

Now in an expensive state like ours winning a million doesn’t go as far as in, say, Michigan. Want to see what house a million bucks in Grand Rapids will get you? Check out these pics.

Compare that to what just under a million will score in Closter, NJ.

Nonetheless, it almost surely changed someone’s life.

Well it’s a ridiculous long shot, we’ve always admitted it, but should I ever be the sole winner (or Bill) of the entire Powerball jackpot and we do what we call a Wish List for that drawing, we vow to give a $2 million cut to anyone who participates on-air. Our only condition is you have to share with us just one selfish, fun thing you would do with part of it.

Hire the Barenaked Ladies for a backyard barbecue? Why not. Tandem skydive into the parking lot of your company to announce your retirement? Sure.

Now yes it’s easy to give away money you almost surely will never have. The odds of a single ticket winning Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.

You want to compare it to some seemingly ridiculous things? You have a better chance of visiting the ER due to a pogo stick injury (1 in 115,300).

You have a better chance of being attacked by a shark (1 in 3,748,067).

You have a much better chance of dating a supermodel (1 in 880,000).

But SOMEONE has to win. And it’s fun to think about. So now that the next drawing is $545,000,000 I bought a ticket. Keeping myself honest by sharing my ticket here. So that if the ridiculous happens, I’m on the hook.

Jeff Deminski photo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

Look inside The Avenue at American Dream The American Dream mega mall in the Meadowlands is opening a deluxe boutique wing that promises to be a must-see experience, and not just for the luxury designer brands.

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.