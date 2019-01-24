PALMYRA — Seventeen dogs and cats were removed from a South Jersey home on Wednesday where nearly every square foot was covered in animal feces.

The boarded-up home on Arch Street was deemed inhabitable and had no running water or electricity, neighbors told 6ABC Action News . Neighbors said the property was bought about a year ago in the same condition and was not improved.

After neighbors became concerned someone was living in the home the township put boards on the windows. Police returned on Wednesday when it appeared some of the boards had been broken by the owner of the home.

The garage was deemed in immediate danger of collapse and was to be taken down on Thursday, according to Borough Administrator John Gural.

Gural said the six Pomeranian-mix dogs, one pitbull-type breed and 10 cats appear to be healthy. They were being checked at the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

According to Zillow , the two story home was built in 1910 and sold for $21,000 in 2017.

