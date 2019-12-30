14-year-old stole car with kids inside, then crashed, cops say

NEWARK — A car left idling with four children inside was briefly carjacked early Monday by a teen, according to two reports.

CBS New York reported police say a 14-year-old jumped into the driver's seat of the vehicle running near Bergen Street and Hansbury Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and took off down the street, before crashing.

RLS Media reported four children received minor injuries. A 9-year-old girl had a broken leg and her twin sister suffered a concussion, according to the report.

CBS said it was not yet confirmed if 14-year-old driver was known to the other children inside the car. Newark police did not return messages left by New Jersey 101.5 News on Monday, seeking more information on the incident and whether the teen would face charges.

