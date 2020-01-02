12 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 3-5

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ESSEX COUNTY



Juilliard at SOPAC - The Ulysses Quartet

The Ulysses String Quartet has been praised for their “textural versatility,” and “the kind of chemistry many quartets long for, but rarely achieve” (The Strad) as well as “avid enthusiasm ... [with] chops to back up their passion” (San Diego Story).

Jan 5, 2020

SOPAC

One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ 07079

Pride Night with the NJ Devils

Garden State Equality and the New Jersey Devils are teaming up again for Pride Night! Purchase your tickets at https://fevo.me/pridenight20. Pride Night is dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community and celebrating diversity in hockey—from professionals to youth organizations. Whether you’re a player, coach, or a die-hard fan, #HockeyIsForEveryone. This is the perfect event to enjoy a fun night with friends and family to support Garden State Equality’s work. And as always, the NJ Devils will be there to pump up and entertain the entire stadium.

Jan 4, 2020

Prudential Center

25 Lafayette St, Newark, New Jersey 07102

MERCER COUNTY

Fine Feathered Friends Exhibit Tours

Come to the opening of our newest exhibition "Fine Feathered Friends: Birds as Mainstay and Muse" on Saturday, Jan. 4 and celebrate National Bird Day early. The first 50 visitors to the exhibition will receive a FREE State bird lapel pin! The Museum will host exhibit tours at 11:30 am, 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm, led by exhibit curators Nicholas Ciotola and Dana Ehret. Each tour will last approximately 45 minutes and discuss the artifacts in the exhibition and the process behind choosing them. Tours will meet in the exhibit gallery on the Museum's 2nd floor. The exhibition features stunningly life-like Boehm porcelain bird sculptures, hand-carved bird decoys, historic needlework samplers and more than a half dozen original hand-colored etchings by John James Audubon, side-by-side with scientific study skins and taxidermy mounts. Explore bird intelligence, migration, plumage, and the amazing diversity that exists among the nearly 10,000 different species worldwide.

Jan 4, 2020

New Jersey State Museum

205 W State St, Trenton, New Jersey 08608

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

2020 Winter D&R Canal Walk

This is the 2nd year for this Kennedy 50 Training Program Walk along the D&R Towpath. We will have a new starting location. We will start at the Landing Lane Bridge. Parking is available at Johnson Park which is across the Raritan River from our starting point. Take a minute to look at Google Map of the area. There is a parking lot labled Johnson Park Grove 5 , it is also marked as a parking lot for Trails Run in NJ. We will gather at the Landing Lane Bridge. The bridge crosses the Raritan and there is an island in the middle where the towpath is located. For those who prefer NJ Transit, when you arrive at the station, head 1.3 miles west on Easton Ave then turn right on Landing Lane. .3 miles to the towpath starting point. This walk is advertised as a 7:30 start. Realistically, we will start walking at 7:45. The walk will take place on a canal towpath similar to the towpath on the Kennedy walk. This will be an out and back walk. No turns no directions necessary. The lead group will walk briskly hoping to walk 15 miles before the turn around. Wherever, you have walked to at 12:15, we would encourage you to turn around at that point. If you would like to stop for lunch, we would advise to adjust accordingly. Please bring a headlamp/flashlight in case you are delayed finishing. Sunset is around 5 pm. For more info on the towpath: www.dandrcanal.com/park_index.html

Jan 4, 2020

D&R Canal Tow Path - New Brunswick

Piscataway, New Jersey 08854

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Petopia!

Pets are a part of the family and should be cherished, especially at Holiday time! The bond between a pet and owner/parent is something unique. Pet portraits attempt to capture that cherished bond. This year’s Monmouth Museum Holiday Exhibition Petopia! in the Main Gallery will be filled with pet paw-traits of man’s best fur-ends as well as en-deering depictions of creatures big and small covered in fur, feathers and scales to celebrate the loving bond we have with our pets as well as the universal affection for the natural beauty and majestic power of all animals. The Main Gallery also features our popular Winter Wonderland Model Train Display.

Jan 2, 2020 - Jan 5, 2020

Monmouth Museum

765 Newman Springs Rd., Lincroft, NJ 07738

Q&A and Meet and Greet with Travis Zajac

NJ Devils Travis Zajac will be at The Event Center at iPlay America for Q&A, Autograph Signing and Photo Opportunity! All lines are formed outside – please plan accordingly.

Jan 5, 2020

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

New Year’s Resolution Hike

With the hectic holiday festivities behind us let's indulge in something a little different – nature! Kick off your new year with an energizing hike at our Conservation Management Area (CMA). It's a great way to burn off some of those holiday calories while treating yourself to the sights and sounds of the woodland creatures who call the CMA their home. Dress for the weather including your waterproof boots. Although we have built many boardwalks along the trails, there may be some snow and slush. Registration is required. This event is free to all GSWA members; a $10 donation is appreciated for non-member adults, $5 for children. Register today.

Jan 5, 2020

Great Swamp Watershed Association Conservation Management Area

93 Tiger Lily Ln., Harding Twp, NJ 07960

Manhattan Comedy Night

Get some comic relief with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature themes, language. Adults only.

Jan 3, 2020

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Central Jersey Cat Fanciers Cat Show

Central Jersey Cat Fanciers will be having its eighteenth Annual cat show at the Parsippany Hilton. This will be an opportunity to see many different breeds of cats. There is also a special category for household pets and kittens, which need not be purebreds. Judging will take place in 7 different rings each day. Final awards will be presented in each category. In addition to the cats and kittens, there will be many vendors selling gift items for you and your pet, scratching posts, magazines, jewelry, toys as well as unusual items. We have invited a rescue group, Angel Paws, to attend the show. They will be bringing homeless pets for adoption. Price for admission is $10 adults, $7 seniors, $7 children (4-12) and children under 4 for free.

Jan 3, 2020 - Jan 5, 2020

Parsippany Hilton

One Hilton Ct., Parsippany, NJ 07054

OCEAN COUNTY

Albert Music Hall's 23rd Anniversary

After many years of planning, the Pinelands Cultural Society opened the doors of the new Albert Music Hall building in January 1997. Every Saturday night since, bands from the tri-state area have been presenting concerts of old time songs and recent hits played on a wide variety of musical instruments. Albert Music Hall will be celebrating its 23rd anniversary with a special program to honor the many volunteers who enabled the new Albert Music Hall building to come into being. Our anniversary show will begin at 7 pm with a showing of a historic video "Building the New Albert Music Hall". At 7:30 pm, the show will continue with live stage presentations of bluegrass, country, and old time music by Albert Hall musicians. Admission $5 adults. No reserve seats. Tickets are purchased at the door. Doors open at 6 pm and music starts at 7:30 pm. NO alcoholic drinks. Light refreshments available. Additional information available online.

Jan 4, 2020

Albert Music Hall

131 Wells Mills Rd., Waretown, NJ 08758

PASSAIC COUNTY

Landscape Design at Skylands: A Historical Perspective & Manor House Tour

Join Head Landscape Designer Rich Flynn for a slide program on the history of garden design at Skylands, originally created by some of the most famous landscaping names of the era.The program will be held in the Carriage House, followed by a special tour of Skylands Manor. Snow cancels. $5 donation requested.

Jan 5, 2020

New Jersey Botanical Gardens

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SOMERSET COUNTY

Finding Your Way in the Night Sky

Are the Big Dipper and Orion’s Belt all you know in the night sky? How about all the other stars up there? Come learn your way around the stars. Make a star wheel to take home and help your family navigate and appreciate the heavens from your own back yard. Learn to find more than 20 constellations, asterisms and bright “anchor” stars, and discover other current astronomical events. Telescope observation and laser constellation tour afterwards, weather permitting.

Jan 3, 2020

Duke Farms

1112 Dukes Pkwy W, Hillsborough, New Jersey 08844