October 6 marks the 185th birthday of John Taylor who, along with serving in the New Jersey Senate, created what may be the best Jersey delicacy ever, "Pork Roll," which became known as "Taylor's Prepared Ham" and eventually "Taylor Ham."

Many people, as soon as they read that immediately muttered to themselves "pork roll." It's one of the biggest if not the biggest arguments in new Jersey. No cold cut has been argued about more. No cold cut has ever been used less.

Until now.

Usually, when I say "Taylor Ham," after you say "pork roll," you will then follow it up with egg and cheese on a Kaiser roll with salt, pepper, and ketchup. But there's so much more to do with our little friend.

For instance, when I was attending grammar school at Holy Rosary Academy in Union City, my friend Paul Berruti used to come in with the best lunch ever, day after day. It was uncooked Taylor Ham (pork roll) with sliced tomato and mayonnaise on a hard roll. It was so good, I'd trade my toys for it!

Many times I've asked for other things that can be done with the pork roll (Taylor Ham) on New Jersey 101.5.

One listener, Tony from Cinnaminson, called in suggesting that I chop it up and blend it with the meat in a cheesesteak. It was pure heaven! Gave the cheesesteak a taste all its own. That's what I'm talking about!

So what else can we do with Taylor Ham (pork roll) that doesn't involve the usual suspects of egg and cheese? Although I did once put it in a breakfast pizza that was delicious!

Try these from my listeners:

Loretta likes her pork roll in a Reuben replacing the corned beef.

rebeccafondren

Tom from Somerville fries his up and crumbles it like bacon bits over salad. I guess that will make you feel like you’re eating healthy.

SageElyse

Joe from Atco puts his pork roll in a smoker then coats it with brown sugar.

violleta

Staying with the sweet stuff, Greg grills it then dips it in chocolate. SWEET!

GCapture

How about chocolate-covered Taylor Ham available at Van Holton's Sweet Shoppe Seaside Heights?

Taylor Ham Ice Cream – available at Windy Brow Farms

From Facebook;

Cliff Tone:

Chili

bhofack2

Robert Michelin:

"Taylor Cheeseburger. Burger, American Cheese, Pork Roll, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Ketchup and Mayo are optional. Tot fries. Blood thinner after."

I believe they call this the "Trenton Burger."

bhofack2

Teddy Maturo:

"Diced, hash with potato and peppers. Diced, mixed into mac n cheese."

R Rob M Ferguson

John Moyer

"I take mozzarella cheese, lay it out flat, and cook it to a crisp, then stick the pork roll between two pieces of that for a keto-friendly meal."

svariophoto

Let's not forget the "Thunderdog," which is a Jumbo hot dog and American cheese wrapped in Case's Pork Roll on a torpedo roll!

Photo via the Trenton Thunder Baseball Facebook page.

I'll leave you with that.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

