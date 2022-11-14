12 great small businesses to check in NJ

Thanks to my friends at VCS Software, we've been able to continue our Monday segment, "Small Business Monday".

It's a real honor and privilege to provide you with a glimpse into some of the vibrant small businesses which make the foundation of our New Jersey economy. Supporting local businesses is the best way to ensure that New Jersey can be the place for more people to live, work and eventually retire.

The Meat House in Shrewsbury

Owned by Jennifer in Oceanport, they are known for their steak tips.

Living Water IV's Vitamin Infusions

Owned by Erin in Barnegat, and professional nurses run it. It's an on-demand for hangover IVs! Call to schedule 609-245-6761

Owned by Joseph in Somerset, they provide temporary and full-time hire. Call 732-560-9000

Owned by Nick in Forked River, they offer hot water power washing for your homes, decks, concrete driveways, and pavers. Call 732-996-5002

Owned by Nick in South Brunswick, they take care of solar power cleaning and commercial fleet. Call 609-255-7143

James in Toms River called in about his Dad's breakfast joint. They have a 10-12 tables counter and southern-style biscuits and gravy are their menu's best. Call 732-542-8042

Owned by John in Toms River, they have set up their delivery with free gift.

Owned by Damien in Sewell, he says to come and try the Detroit style!

Owned by Scott in Bayville.

Alexander in Hamilton called in to recommend the bone in ribeye and skirt steak.

Owned by Mark in Jersey City.

