12 great small businesses to check in NJ
Thanks to my friends at VCS Software, we've been able to continue our Monday segment, "Small Business Monday".
It's a real honor and privilege to provide you with a glimpse into some of the vibrant small businesses which make the foundation of our New Jersey economy. Supporting local businesses is the best way to ensure that New Jersey can be the place for more people to live, work and eventually retire.
The Meat House in Shrewsbury
Owned by Jennifer in Oceanport, they are known for their steak tips.
Living Water IV's Vitamin Infusions
Owned by Erin in Barnegat, and professional nurses run it. It's an on-demand for hangover IVs! Call to schedule 609-245-6761
Delta Personnel Services
Owned by Joseph in Somerset, they provide temporary and full-time hire. Call 732-560-9000
Get Wet Power Washing
Owned by Nick in Forked River, they offer hot water power washing for your homes, decks, concrete driveways, and pavers. Call 732-996-5002
Hidden Valley Outdoors
Owned by Nick in South Brunswick, they take care of solar power cleaning and commercial fleet. Call 609-255-7143
Rise and Shine Diner
James in Toms River called in about his Dad's breakfast joint. They have a 10-12 tables counter and southern-style biscuits and gravy are their menu's best. Call 732-542-8042
Cookie Time New Jersey
Owned by John in Toms River, they have set up their delivery with free gift.
Polizzi's Brick Oven Pizza
Owned by Damien in Sewell, he says to come and try the Detroit style!
True REST Float Spa and Therapy
Owned by Scott in Bayville.
Victor's Meat Market
Alexander in Hamilton called in to recommend the bone in ribeye and skirt steak.
Pica's Auto Service
Owned by Mark in Jersey City.
