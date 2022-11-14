12 great small businesses to check in NJ

12 great small businesses to check in NJ

Mike Petrucci via Unsplash

Thanks to my friends at VCS Software, we've been able to continue our Monday segment, "Small Business Monday".

It's a real honor and privilege to provide you with a glimpse into some of the vibrant small businesses which make the foundation of our New Jersey economy. Supporting local businesses is the best way to ensure that New Jersey can be the place for more people to live, work and eventually retire.

The Meat House in Shrewsbury

Owned by Jennifer in Oceanport, they are known for their steak tips.

Living Water IV's Vitamin Infusions

Owned by Erin in Barnegat, and professional nurses run it. It's an on-demand for hangover IVs! Call to schedule 609-245-6761

Kobby Mendez via Unsplash
loading...

Delta Personnel Services

Owned by Joseph in Somerset, they provide temporary and full-time hire. Call 732-560-9000

Sebastian Herrmann via Unsplash
loading...

Get Wet Power Washing

Owned by Nick in Forked River, they offer hot water power washing for your homes, decks, concrete driveways, and pavers. Call 732-996-5002

welcomia
loading...

Hidden Valley Outdoors

Owned by Nick in South Brunswick, they take care of solar power cleaning and commercial fleet. Call 609-255-7143

Rise and Shine Diner

James in Toms River called in about his Dad's breakfast joint. They have a 10-12 tables counter and southern-style biscuits and gravy are their menu's best. Call 732-542-8042

Cookie Time New Jersey

Owned by John in Toms River, they have set up their delivery with free gift.

Polizzi's Brick Oven Pizza

Owned by Damien in Sewell, he says to come and try the Detroit style!

 True REST Float Spa and Therapy

Owned by Scott in Bayville.

Victor's Meat Market

Alexander in Hamilton called in to recommend the bone in ribeye and skirt steak.

Pica's Auto Service

Owned by Mark in Jersey City.

More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Filed Under: NJ small businesses
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM