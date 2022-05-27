11 NJ Irish pubs that are known for their Guinness pours

Pretend for a second you are standing on a street with 10 different Irish pubs. Not too out of the ordinary depending on what part of New Jersey you hail from, but what pub-frequenters may not know is that if you enter all 10 of these bars and order a pint of Guinness, there's a good chance each and every glass of the dark Irish dry stout.

Unlike typical beers, pouring a Guinness requires effort and precision.

Guinness tends to have a malty sweetness, as well as a hoppy bitterness. A mixture of flavors including coffee and chocolate is usually part of the experience, but depending on how the bartender pours the drink, different elements of the Guinness pint will be more pronounced than others.

There is a seemingly unlimited amount of how-to videos on Guinness pouring on YouTube.

But at the end of the day, every bartender, especially one with lengthy experience in Irish pubs, has their own tricks or hacks to make their pour stand out amongst the rest.

Below is a list of 11 Irish pubs that are renowned by their patrons as pouring excellent Guinness pints. Most corners of the state are represented, so no matter which part of the state you hail from, you are not far from giving one of these pints a chance.

If you're a Guinness connoisseur and don't see your preferred establishment listed, don't hesitate to reach out.

Where to find the best pint of Guinness in NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

11 great eateries walking distance to Newark's Prudential Center Whether it be for a sporting event, concert, or other popular event, there's a good chance you'll be making your way to the Newark arena dubbed 'The Rock' at some point in the near future.

Aside from being the home of the NHL's NJ Devils, they also attract major music acts ranging from Bruce Springsteen to Fall Out Boy to Justin Bieber.

Sure, there's nothing inherently wrong with spending $11 on chicken tenders or $13 on a cocktail, but if you give yourself some extra time or have time to spare after the event, there are plenty of great food and drink options that all require less than a 20 minute walk.

Here are some standouts:

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here