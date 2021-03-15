$10M all-glass beach mansion in Sea Girt leaves nothing to the imagination

We have taken tours of many luxurious, lush, and lavish homes in Monmouth and Ocean counties, but this piece of property is by far the most unique I've ever seen.

At 712 Movern Terrace, sits a seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom beachfront mansion that is all glass. There's very little privacy in this house. But think about it. If you're going to spend $10 million on a mansion on the beach, you're going to be expecting some pretty spectacular views.

Once you step inside it all makes sense. Check out the listing here.

GO INSIDE SEA GIRT'S $10 MILLION BEACHFRONT GLASS MANSION

