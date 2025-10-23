From Sea Girt, NJ to the spotlight: The “Chairleader” story

Chris Malleo is a former college and pro football quarterback who has dedicated his life to helping people build lives of purpose, power and impact.

He's a Jersey guy from Princeton, and has had quite a career as a player and coach.

His new book is called "Chairleader" and it's a motivational story of another Jersey Guy, Frankie Kineavy who has cerebral palsy and is motivating others every day.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

🏈A Jersey Coach Who Refused to “Be Average”

Malleo, a former Northwestern University and professional football player, is on a mission to help people "reject average" and build lives of purpose, power, and impact.

He started as a high school football coach and led his team to a #1 national ranking through a system of culture, belief, and standards.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

🏈When Frankie Met Coach Chris: A Life-Changing Connection

He joined me on air to tell the story of how he met another Jersey guy, Frankie Kineavy who is in a a wheel chair and has non-verbal cerebral palsy.

It was more than a meeting. Frankie sent an inquiry to every high school football team within 50 miles of his home in Sea Girt, Chris responded and the rest is history.

Check out the book here on Amazon.

7 Things You Didn't Know About Sandy Hook Sandy Hook has to be one of the most unique beach areas in the country. Beyond the six-mile long peninsula offering both oceanfront and bayfront beaches, the Jersey Shore spot in northern Monmouth County offers something for history nerds, birders, seal-watchers, bikers, runners, and military buffs alike.

Having grown up in Middletown but spending most of my down-the-Shore time at Ortley Beach, I didn't appreciate all that Sandy Hook had to offer until I moved out of New Jersey. Whenever I had back home now, though, it's a must-stop.

Here are seven things you probably didn't know about Sandy Hook at Gateway National Recreation Area. Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈