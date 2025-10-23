From Sea Girt, NJ to the spotlight: The “Chairleader” story
Chris Malleo is a former college and pro football quarterback who has dedicated his life to helping people build lives of purpose, power and impact.
He's a Jersey guy from Princeton, and has had quite a career as a player and coach.
His new book is called "Chairleader" and it's a motivational story of another Jersey Guy, Frankie Kineavy who has cerebral palsy and is motivating others every day.
🏈A Jersey Coach Who Refused to “Be Average”
Malleo, a former Northwestern University and professional football player, is on a mission to help people "reject average" and build lives of purpose, power, and impact.
He started as a high school football coach and led his team to a #1 national ranking through a system of culture, belief, and standards.
🏈When Frankie Met Coach Chris: A Life-Changing Connection
He joined me on air to tell the story of how he met another Jersey guy, Frankie Kineavy who is in a a wheel chair and has non-verbal cerebral palsy.
It was more than a meeting. Frankie sent an inquiry to every high school football team within 50 miles of his home in Sea Girt, Chris responded and the rest is history.
